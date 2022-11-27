Gujarat Assembly Election: AAP's CM Face Isudan Gadhvi Faces An Uphill Task In Khambhalia

Isudan Gadhvi, a former journalist, has been handed the daunting task of taking on the ruling BJP in Gujarat. As Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate, Gadhvi will contest from Khambhalia, where he faces Congress as the main opponent. The assembly seat falls in the Saurashtra region, which will go to polls in the first phase on December 1.

Gadhvi faces sitting Congress MLA Vikram Madam and BJP's Mulubhai Bera in Khambhalia. Madam had defeated BJP's Kalu Chavda with a margin of 11,046 votes in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls. Previously held by BJP since 2007, the seat was bagged by Congress in the 2014 bypolls.

Hailing from Pipaliya village in Dwarka district, Gadhvi belongs to the Other Backward Classes (OBC), which form 48 per cent of Gujarat's population. The 40-year-old leader, who joined AAP in 2021, has projected himself as the “son of a farmer”.

Highlighting AAP's promises of 'bijli, pani and daam' (power, water and remunerative prices for produce), Gadhvi has said the party will provide electricity for irrigation to farmers during daytime too. AAP has also promised free power, two lakh government jobs, and boost to education and health sectors. Monthly allowances to women and unemployed youth are also among AAP's promises. Gadhvi has cited as examples the provisions given under AAP in Delhi, where Arvind Kejriwal is the chief minister.

While political experts have expressed doubts over AAP's success in Gujarat, Gadhvi has claimed that the AAP has established its committees of 11-15 persons in each of the nearly 52,000 booths in the state and over 50 lakh voters have physically collected “guarantees” (manifesto) his party has promised to deliver if elected to power.

Currently the national joint general secretary of AAP, Gadhvi is a former TV journalist. He has hosted a Doordarshan show called ‘Yojana’ and was also employed with ETV Gujarati as a field journalist in Porbandar between 2007 and 2011. Gadhvi had gained limelight after he exposed a Rs 150-crore scam of illegal deforestration in Dang and Kaparada talukas of Gujarat on his show. He has also worked with VTV Gujarati where he was the host of the popular prime time show 'Mahamanthan’.