Gujarat Election 2022: Wanakner To Witness BJP, AAP And Congress Candidates Go Up Against Each Other

Wankaner constituency of Gujarat went to polls on December 1. It is a legislative assembly constituency in Rajkot district. This year, Wankaner a total of 13 candidates are in the fray for seats. Mahmadjavid Abdulmutlib Pirzada from Congress, Jitendra Kantilal Somani from BJP and Vikram Sorani from are the major candidates playing the Wankaner field.

In 2017, from the Wankaner constituency, there were 13 candidates in the fray. INC candidate Pirzada Mahamadjavid Abdulmutalib won the Wankaner Assembly constituency seat after securing 72588 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Jitendra Kantilal Somani (Jitu Somani) by a margin of 1361 votes.

Independent candidate Gordhanbhai Polabhai Saravaiya bagged 25,547 votes to finish in third place. The top three parties got 40.3%, 39.6% and 14.2% respectively.

That year, the Wankaner constituency had 244664 voters, including 127789 males and 116875 females. The Wankaner assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 39.357 per cent in 2017, according to the Election Commission of India.

Meanwhile, in the Gujarat Assembly election 2012, Indian National Congress's Pirzada Mahamadjavid Abdulmutalib defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Somani Jitendrabhai Kantilal (JITU SOMANI) by 5,311 votes.

Gujarat, having a total of 182 Assembly seats, had registered 68.41 per cent voting in the 2017 Assembly elections.

In the second phase of polls on Monday, Ahmedabad district, which has 21 seats, registered the lowest voter turnout of 59.10 per cent, while Banaskantha was on top at 72.49 per cent, as per the latest EC data.

A total of 87 ballot units, 88 control units and 282 voter-verifiable paper audit trails (VVPATs) were replaced during the second phase of voting, which took place between 8 am and 5 pm on Monday across 14,975 polling stations in 14 districts, according to an official release.