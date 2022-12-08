Gujarat Legislative Assembly Election 2022: Will Congress Retain Stronghold Vyara?

VYARA in Tapi is a reserved seat for members of Scheduled Tribes. It is a part of the Bardoli Lok Sabha constituency. Voter turnout for Vyara was recorded at 65.29 per cent for the current polling that took place on December 1.

Candidates in fray

In the current election for Gujarat Vidhan Sabha, Punabhai Dhedabhai Gamit from INC, Bipin Chaudhary from AAP and Mohanbhai Kokni from BJP are key candidates contesting from the Vyara constituency.

History

In 2017, Gamit Punabhai Dhedabhai of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Chaudhari Arvindbhai Rumsibhai of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 24,414 votes.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJP candidate Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava won from Bardoli Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 2,15,447 votes defeating Chaudhari Tusharbhai Amarsinhbhai of INC.

Since 2002, the constituency has been voting in majority for the INC candidate. Punabhai Gamit has been the incumbent MLA since 2007.

Interestingly, in 2017, ‘none of the above’ (NOTA) was the third-most preferred choice with 3,836 votes, totalling 2.38 per cent.

Former Chief Minister Amarsinh Chaudhary, also known for being the state’s first tribal CM had served the constituency as MLA from 1972 to 1985.

Gujarat Legislative Assembly Election 2022

Elections to the 182-member Legislative Assembly in Gujarat took place on December 1 and 5. In the first phase, 89 seats went to polls, while the other 93 voted in the second phase. The counting of votes will take place on December 8 alongside the counting in Himachal Pradesh.