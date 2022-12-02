Gujarat Election 2022: Congress’ Virijbhai Thummar Eyes Retaining Lathi Amid Tough Fight With BJP

VIRJI Thummar, who is also known as “Virjibhai” is a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. He represents the Lathi constituency which falls under the Amreli district in Gujarat. The first round of the state Assembly elections in 89 seats including the Lathi constituency across 18 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch and southern regions of Gujarat ended on Thursday. The second phase of the crucial polls will be held on December 5 while the results of the elections will be announced on December 8.

In the first phase, a total of 788 candidates were in the fray including 718 male candidates and 70 women candidates. A total of 39 political parties contested the elections in the first phase. The fate of the political parties was sealed on December 1.

As far as the Lathi constituency is concerned, it is considered a stronghold of the Congress. With Thummar, the grand party has been representing the region thrice. Thummar is an incumbent MLA from Lathi who contested against Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Janakbhai Punabhai Talaviya and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Jaysukhbhai Detroja.

Lathi seat is crucial for both the BJP and the Congress because it has been reshuffling between these two parties. It is thought to be a stronghold for the congress as the party has been celebrating its victory since 2012, however, in 2007 and 2002, the BJP won all the votes to celebrate its triumph. It has become incredibly interesting to see which party will mark their victory this time.

Who Is Virji Thummar

Thummar, was born in May 1959 and graduated with B.com. He is also known as an agriculturist and trader by profession. He began his political career back then in 1990 when he was chosen as an MLA from Gujarat's Amreli district's Babra constituency. In 1995, he again tried his luck from Babra, and the constituency likewise chose him at that time.

In 2012, Congress candidate Bavkubhai Nathabhai Undhad won against BJP Khokhariya Valajibhai Nanajibhai with a margin of 2,764 votes. Despite the victory in 2012, the grand old party fielded Thummar as a candidate in 2017. The 63-year-old entered the race for the Lathi constituency and won against BJP’s candidate Gopalbhai (Chamardi) with a margin of 9343 votes.

Elections to the 182-member Legislative Assembly In Gujarat have begun. The first round of voting was completed on Thursday. Lathi constituency has recorded a 57.14 per cent voter turnout. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.