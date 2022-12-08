Gujarat Legislative Assembly Election 2022: Unjha Is A Matter Of Pride For BJP, An Opportunity For AAP, INC

THE UNJHA constituency comprises of the Unjha Taluka and the Vadnagar Taluka. Located in the Mahesana district, north of Ahmedabad, it recorded a polling of 63.17 per cent in the recently concluded 2022 Gujarat Assembly election. It has 2.12 lakh registered voters. Considered a bastion of the BJP, the constituency saw a by-poll for the state in 2019, when Asha Patel emerged victorious.

Candidates in fray

For the 2022 state assembly election, Kiritkumar Keshavlal Patel, better known as Kiritbhai Patel is the candidate representing the BJP, while Patel Arvind Amratlal is representing INC. For AAP, the candidate is Urvish Patel.

Kritibhai Patel is a first-time contestant with a long association with the BJP’s ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and is reportedly close to RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat. Arvind Amratlal of the INC is a farmer by profession.

History

Asha Patel had earlier contested from the Indian National Congress in 2017 when she defeated Patel Narayanbhai Lalludas of the BJP by a margin of 19,529 votes. The voting had seen a total polling of 67.55 per cent.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Shardaben Anilbhai Patel won from Mahesana Lok Sabha (MP) seat with a margin of 2,81,519 votes by defeating A. J. Patel of the Indian National Congress.

Previously, Narayanbhai Patel of the BJP had been the MLA for 12 years – from 1995 to 2017.

Vadnagar in the Unjha constituency rose to fame after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he had sold tea at the railway station there.

Gujarat Legislative Assembly Election 2022

Elections to the 182-member Legislative Assembly in Gujarat took place on December 1 and 5. In the first phase, 89 seats went to polls, while the other 93 voted in the second phase. The counting of votes will take place on December 8 alongside the counting in Himachal Pradesh.