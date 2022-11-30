Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Somnath To See 3-Pronged Battle; Can Congress Retain This Seat?

SOMNATH Assembly seat is one of the 182 constituencies of Gujarat which comes under the Junagadh Lok Sabha constituency. Elections in Gujarat will take place in two phases on December 1 and December 5, and the polling in the Somnath constituency will be held in the first phase on Thursday.

When it comes to Somnath, this constituency plays an important role for Congress. In the 2017 Assembly election, Chudasama Vimalbhai Kanabhai, an MLA from Somnath, competed and defeated BJP candidate Jashabhai Bhanabhai Barad. This year also, Kanabhai has once again been designated as the Congress party candidate.

However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s candidate Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai won from Junagadh Lok Sabha (MP) seat by defeating Congress’ Vansh Punjabhai Bhimabhai with a margin of 150185 votes.

According to the 2011 Census, the constituency has 8.31per cent SC and 1.81per cent ST voters. In Somnath, rural voters make up 42.39 per cent of the electorate while urban voters make up 57.61per cent. There are 2,42,918 registered voters in the Kamrej assembly as of the 2019 Parliamentary Election.

Gujarat Election: Candidates In Fray

The list of candidates for Gujarat's 182-member Assembly has already been made public by the three major parties, BJP, AAP, and Congress. BJP named Mansinh Meramanbhai Parmar as a party candidate, Congress has given a ticket to the 2017 Assembly winner Chudasama Vimalbhai Kanabhai and AAP fielded Vala Jagmalbhai Jadavbhai as its candidate for the Somnath constituency.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2017

Somnath constituency recorded a voter turnout of 75.27 per cent in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly Elections and the voting in the constituency took place on December 9, 2017, in Phase 1 of the elections.

Somnath Assembly seat was won by the Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Chudasama Vimalbhai Kanabhai against BJP’s candidate Jashabhai Bhanabhai Barad with a margin of 20,450 votes.

Congress’ Vimalbhai bagged a total of 94,914 while BJP’s Barad got 74,464 votes. In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly Elections, there were 2, 34,812 total voters in the constituency, of which 1, 20,062 were male voters while 1,14,750 were female voters.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022

Elections to the 182-member Assembly in Gujarat will take place in two phases, on December 1 and December 5. 89 seats will go for polls in the first round of voting, while the remaining 93 seats will be in the second round. The counting of votes will take place on December 8 along with Himachal Pradesh.