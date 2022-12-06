Gujarat Election 2022: Will BJP Retain Power In Sabarmati Seat Amid Tough Challenge From Congress?

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: The assembly elections were held in two phases and results for the same will be declared on December 8.

By JE News Desk
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 03:58 PM IST
Minute Read
Gujarat Election 2022: Will BJP Retain Power In Sabarmati Seat Amid Tough Challenge From Congress?
Gujarat Election 2022: Reuters Image used for representation

SABARMATI Assembly constituency which comes under the Ahmedabad district of Gujarat saw voting in the second phase of the election on Monday, December 5.

The three key candidates standing for elections are Dr Harshadbhai Patel of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Dinesh Mahida of Indian National Congress (INC) and Jasvant Thakor from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Gujarat Assembly elections were held in two phases. While the first phase of the election was conducted on December 1, the second phase concluded on December 5.

The results for the elections will be declared on December 8 along with the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results.

As many as 833 candidates from 61 parties were in the fray in the second phase of the Gujarat elections. Over 2.51 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise.

Also Read
TMC Leader Saket Gokhale Arrested For 'Fake' Tweet On PM Modi's Morbi..
TMC Leader Saket Gokhale Arrested For 'Fake' Tweet On PM Modi's Morbi..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi and leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Sukhram Rathva were among those who cast votes on December 5.

During the first phase of polling on December 1, Gujarat saw an overall turnout of 63.14 per cent. Voting was held in 89 constituencies in the first phase.

Also Read
Himachal Election 2022: Sullah To See Triangular Contest Between AAP, BJP..
Himachal Election 2022: Sullah To See Triangular Contest Between AAP, BJP..

Gujarat Election 2017: Sabarmati Assembly Constituency

During 2017 Gujarat Assembly election, the BJP won the Sabarmati seat which was one of the 99 seats that led to the victory of the party.

BJP's Arvidkumar Gandabhai Patel comfortably defeated Indian National Congress's Dr Jitubhai Patel by a great margin of 68,810 votes 2017 elections.

Reportedly a total of 2,47,192 voters cast their votes for 11 candidates during 2017 elections.

Nearly 96.4 per cent votes were divided into the top two candidates. While BJP's Arvidkumar Gandabhai Patel (DALAL) got 1,13,503 votes, The INC's Dr Jitubhai Patel secured 44,693 votes.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.