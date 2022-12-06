Gujarat Election 2022: Will BJP Retain Power In Sabarmati Seat Amid Tough Challenge From Congress?

SABARMATI Assembly constituency which comes under the Ahmedabad district of Gujarat saw voting in the second phase of the election on Monday, December 5.

The three key candidates standing for elections are Dr Harshadbhai Patel of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Dinesh Mahida of Indian National Congress (INC) and Jasvant Thakor from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Gujarat Assembly elections were held in two phases. While the first phase of the election was conducted on December 1, the second phase concluded on December 5.

The results for the elections will be declared on December 8 along with the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results.

As many as 833 candidates from 61 parties were in the fray in the second phase of the Gujarat elections. Over 2.51 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi and leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Sukhram Rathva were among those who cast votes on December 5.

During the first phase of polling on December 1, Gujarat saw an overall turnout of 63.14 per cent. Voting was held in 89 constituencies in the first phase.

Gujarat Election 2017: Sabarmati Assembly Constituency

During 2017 Gujarat Assembly election, the BJP won the Sabarmati seat which was one of the 99 seats that led to the victory of the party.

BJP's Arvidkumar Gandabhai Patel comfortably defeated Indian National Congress's Dr Jitubhai Patel by a great margin of 68,810 votes 2017 elections.

Reportedly a total of 2,47,192 voters cast their votes for 11 candidates during 2017 elections.

Nearly 96.4 per cent votes were divided into the top two candidates. While BJP's Arvidkumar Gandabhai Patel (DALAL) got 1,13,503 votes, The INC's Dr Jitubhai Patel secured 44,693 votes.