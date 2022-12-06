Gujarat Election 2022: Coming From Congress Background, Rivaba Jadeja Is BJP's Bet In Jamnagar North

THE polling for the two-phased Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 concluded on Monday and the results will be announced on December 8. Exit polls from different agencies have projected a clear-cut win for the ruling BJP, while the Congress is projected to retain its second position.

The BJP this time has fielded several new faces and ditched the sitting MLAs. Among the new faces, Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja has been fielded by the saffron brigade on the Jamnagar North seat in Jamnagar district.

All you need to know about Rivaba Jadeja:

Rivaba, who officially joined the BJP in 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, was appointed as the chief of the women's wing of Karni Sena in 2021. She was included in the party by Jamnagar-South MLA Rancho Faldu and Jamnagar MP Poonam Madam.

Born in 1990, Rivaba completed her Mehanical Engineering degree from Atmiya Institute of Technology and Science, Rajkot. Rivaba is the niece of Congress leader Hari Singh Solanki. Rivaba came to limelight after she got engaged to Ravindra Jadeja in 2016. The couple tied the knot in the same year. The duo welcomed their daughter Nidhyana in 2017.

She entered politics to make people answerable for their deeds. When an alleged incident in which she was smacked by a police officer after her car struck his bike in Jamnagar in May 2018, she decided to enter politics.

In March 2019, she joined the saffron party in the presence of the state's agriculture minister R C Faldu, and MP Poonam Madam.

After a political spat between two members of the same family came to light, the seat gained attention. Rivaba, who is running for office for the first time, is running for the BJP, while her sister-in-law and father-in-law are supporting the Congress candidate.

Jamnagar North is one of the crucial districts in the first round of voting, where Rivaba Jadeja of the BJP will square off against Bipendrasinh Jadeja of the Congress and Karsan Karmur of the AAP.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the incumbent MLA Dharmendrasinh Merubha, who won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Ahir Jivanbhai Karubhai Kumbharvadiya, was dropped by the BJP.