Gujarat Election 2022: Coming From Congress Background, Rivaba Jadeja Is BJP's Bet In Jamnagar North

BJP has fielded Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja on the Jamnagar North seat in Jamnagar district. Here's all you need to know about her:

By SWATI SINGH
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 04:26 PM IST
Minute Read
Gujarat Election 2022: Coming From Congress Background, Rivaba Jadeja Is BJP's Bet In Jamnagar North

THE polling for the two-phased Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 concluded on Monday and the results will be announced on December 8. Exit polls from different agencies have projected a clear-cut win for the ruling BJP, while the Congress is projected to retain its second position. 

The BJP this time has fielded several new faces and ditched the sitting MLAs. Among the new faces, Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja has been fielded by the saffron brigade on the Jamnagar North seat in Jamnagar district.

All you need to know about Rivaba Jadeja:

Rivaba, who officially joined the BJP in 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, was appointed as the chief of the women's wing of Karni Sena in 2021. She was included in the party by Jamnagar-South MLA Rancho Faldu and Jamnagar MP Poonam Madam.

Born in 1990, Rivaba completed her Mehanical Engineering degree from Atmiya Institute of Technology and Science, Rajkot. Rivaba is the niece of Congress leader Hari Singh Solanki. Rivaba came to limelight after she got engaged to Ravindra Jadeja in 2016. The couple tied the knot in the same year. The duo welcomed their daughter Nidhyana in 2017. 

Also Read
Positive Sign For AAP In BJP Bastion: Arvind Kejriwal On Gujarat Exit Poll..
Positive Sign For AAP In BJP Bastion: Arvind Kejriwal On Gujarat Exit Poll..

She entered politics to make people answerable for their deeds. When an alleged incident in which she was smacked by a police officer after her car struck his bike in Jamnagar in May 2018, she decided to enter politics.

In March 2019, she joined the saffron party in the presence of the state's agriculture minister R C Faldu, and MP Poonam Madam.

After a political spat between two members of the same family came to light, the seat gained attention. Rivaba, who is running for office for the first time, is running for the BJP, while her sister-in-law and father-in-law are supporting the Congress candidate.

Also Read
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Sukhvinder Sukhu Struggles To Retain..
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Sukhvinder Sukhu Struggles To Retain..

Jamnagar North is one of the crucial districts in the first round of voting, where Rivaba Jadeja of the BJP will square off against Bipendrasinh Jadeja of the Congress and Karsan Karmur of the AAP.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the incumbent MLA Dharmendrasinh Merubha, who won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Ahir Jivanbhai Karubhai Kumbharvadiya, was dropped by the BJP.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.