Gujarat Election 2022: BJP Seeks Fourth-Consecutive Term On Rajkot Rural Seat

RAJKOT Rural is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies in Gujarat and it is situated in the Rajkot district. It is specifically reserved for people hailing from the Scheduled Castes community. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had swept the 2017 Rajkot rural Assembly election threw a surprise in its candidate list this time. Corporator Bhanuben Babariya got a ticket from Rajkot Rural, which she had earlier won two times — in 2002 and 2012.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the total percentage of votes in the Rajkot Rural Assembly Constituency was recorded at 61.42 per cent. Suresh Bathvar of the Indian National Congress and Vashram Sagathiya of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are other key candidates who contested from the Rajkot Rural constituency in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

Rajkot Rural Assembly Constituency

In 2017, BJP's Lakhabhai Sagathiya triumphed over INC's Vashrambhai Alabhai Sagathiya, securing a lead of 2,179 votes on the Rajkot Rural seat. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Kundaria Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai was the winner from the Rajkot Lok Sabha (MP) seat, overpowering the INC's Kagathara Lalitbhai by a margin of 36,8407 votes.

Rajkot Assembly Candidate List

AAP: Vashram Sagathiya

Congress: Suresh Bathvar

BJP: Bhanuben Babariya

Rajkot Assembly Election 2022

The Gujarat Assembly polls were conducted in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. Out of the 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat, voting for 89 was conducted on December 1 and the remaining 93 on December 5.

Rajkot Rural Assembly Election 2017

In the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly Election, 14 candidates competed in the Rajkot Rural constituency. Out of the 99 seats won by the BJP, Rajkot Rural was one of them. It was a close contest with the BJP’s Lakhabhai Sagathiya defeating INC's Vashrambhai Alabhai Sagathiya by a margin of 2,179 votes.

Around 95.5 per cent of the total votes were cast for the top two candidates. While Lakhabhai Sagathiya secured 92,114 votes, Vashrambhai Alabhai Sagathiya got 89,935 votes. The Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) candidate, Kiranbhai Dhanjibhai Makwana, obtained 3,323 votes, securing third place. The highest three contenders earned 48.3, 47.2, and 1.7 per cent respectively.