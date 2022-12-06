Positive Sign For AAP In BJP Bastion: Arvind Kejriwal On Gujarat Exit Poll Predictions

AAM Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday termed the exit poll predictions of the Gujarat Assembly election positive and said that getting 15-20 per cent vote share for a new party is a big achievement. The voting for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly ended on Monday with a total of over 64 per cent voter turnout. The aggregate of the exit polls on Monday showed a dismal performance by AAP in Gujarat predicting between 2-13 seats for the new entrant.

"It is a positive sign for us. Gujarat is considered the BJP stronghold. The AAP is a new party there and for a new party like us, getting 15 to 20 per cent vote share is a big thing," Arvind Kejriwal said when asked about the exit poll results showing the drubbing of AAP in Gujarat where the party had mounted a grand campaign to challenge the ruling BJP.

All exit polls predicted a big mandate for the BJP in Gujarat in the range of 117-151 seats in the 182-member assembly, while the Congress was predicted to bag seats in the range of 16-51 seats. The AAP was projected to bag between two and 13 seats. The majority mark in Gujarat is 92.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday thanked the people of Delhi after exit polls predicted a win for the party in the Delhi municipal election and also said the prediction for the party in Gujarat was a "positive sign". Three exit polls on Monday predicted a clear win for the AAP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, with the BJP emerging as a distant second.

All the exit polls have given Congress less than 10 seats. The results of the polls to 250 wards of MCD will be declared after the counting of votes on December 7. "I would like to congratulate the people of Delhi. They have again showed their faith in us. Let's wait for tomorrow (Wednesday)," he said on the sidelines of an event.