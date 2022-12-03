Gujarat Election 2022: Can BJP Complete Its Hattrick On Porbandar Seat?

PORBANDAR is one of the 182 legislative assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It falls under Gujarat's Rajkot district. In the 2022 assembly polls, it is considered that this constituency will have a tight competition between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the traditionally contesting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress.



Electoral History



In 2017, this constituency had 11 candidates for the assembly seat, which was won by Babubhai Bhimabhai Bokhiriya. He won the seat by defeating his opponent, Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhvadiya, in Congress by a margin of 1855 votes.



The constituency has a total of 2,34,215 voters, out of which 1,21,646 are males and 1,12,569 are females. The last election witnessed a very close competition between the BJP and Congress candidates.



The Bharatiya Janata Party's Babubhai Bhimabhai Bokhiriya got a total of 72,340 votes, while Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhvadiya from Congress secured 70,575 votes. The third place was secured by the Bahujan Samaj Party's candidate, Aanandbhai Hajabhai Maru, who got 4,337 votes in the last assembly polls.



Earlier, in 2012, BJP's Babubhai Bhimabhai Bokhiria defeated Congress's Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhwadia by 17,146 votes.



The 69-year-old Bokhiria, who belongs to the Mer community, has won this assembly seat in 1995, 1998, 2012, and 2017.



In 2002 and 2007, he was defeated by his arch-rival, the former Gujarat Congress president Arjun Modhwadia.



The constituency has a majority of voters belonging to the Mers community, followed by Brahmins and Kharva.



The 2022 Battle



In 2022, the AAP, along with the BJP and Congress, has chosen their candidates in the constituency. However, this seat is mostly considered to witness a bipolar tussle.



While the BJP has nominated four-time winner Babu Bokhiria for this assembly seat, the Congress has named Arjun Modhwadia as its candidate. The Aam Aadmi Party, which is contesting the Gujarat assembly polls for the first time, has fielded Jeevan Jungi as their candidate from the constituency.



The voting in Gujarat is scheduled to take place in two phases, on December 1 and December 5. The Porbandar constituency has been chosen to vote during the first phase of the voting in the state.



The counting of the votes after polling will be held on December 8.