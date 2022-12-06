Gujarat Election 2022: Three-Time Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani Looks To Retain Amreli In Tough Fight With AAP

Paresh Dhanani is a Gujarat Congress candidate who is contesting the Gujarat Assembly election from Amreli. A prominent candidate, Paresh Dhanani has won thrice from the Amreli constituency.

Candidtes In Fray:

This time there is a stiff competition between Paresh Dhanani and Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ravi Dhanani. BJP has given ticket to its district unit chief Kaushik Vekariya. All these three candidates belongs to the Patidar community which covers half of the voters of Amreli.

Paresh Dhanani is going to face challenge from the AAP candidate Ravi Dhanani as Patidar agitation quota faded out. AAP candidate Ravi Dhanani is likely to gain Congress traditional votes this time.

Paresh Dhanani also said to news agency PTI, This election is a fight between arrogant rulers and the people of Gujarat. Amreli has always shown the way to Gujarat, and this time also they will elect me and give a call for change after 27 years of BJP misrule.”

All You Need To Know About Paresh Dhanani:

Paresh Dhanani was elected as an MLA from Amreli constituency for the first time in 2002 against Purushottam Khodabhai Madhabhai Rupal. He represented the Amreli constituency from 2002 to 2007.

In the year 2007, Dhanani lost to the BJP candidate Dileep Sanghani. In 2012, he conquered the seat again when the Patel community once again felt alienated.

Before the 2017 elections, his followers projected him as chief ministerial candidate. The elections were fought against the backdrop of the Patidar quota agitation.

Dhanani defeated former minister Bavku Undhad in the election in the 2017 assembly elections. He was made Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.

In 2017 assembly elections, Paresh Dhanani conquered the seat with 87032 votes. The runner up candidate was, Bavkubhai Undhad from BJP who secured 75003 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2017 elections was 12029 votes.

Elections to the 182-member Assembly in Gujarat took place in two phases, on December 1 and December 5. In the first phase, 89 seats went to polls, while the other 93 held voting in the second phase. The counting of votes will take place on December 8 along with Himachal Pradesh.