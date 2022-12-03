Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Navsari To Witness Triangular Contest Between BJP, AAP And Congress

NAVSARI is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat and is a part of the Navsari district. One of the biggest cities in Gujarat, it is situated between Surat and Mumbai. The city also holds historical relevance as it is situated near Dandi village, which was the focal point of the great 'Salt Satyagraha' led by Mahatma Gandhi during the Civil Disobedience movement of 1930.

According to the 1991 and 2001 Census of India, Navsari ranked as the 10th most populous city of the state. The 2011 census pegged Navsari's population at 171,109, comprising 52 per cent of the male population and females with 48 per cent.

Gujarat Election: Candidates In Fray

Candidates in the fray for the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat are Upesh Patel from AAP and Rakesh Desai from BJP. While Congress has fielded Deepak Barot from the Navsari assembly segment.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2017

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly election, Piyushbhai Dinkerbhai Desai of the BJP conquered the Navsari constituency by defeating Congress' Bhavnaben Anilbhai Patel. Piyush Desai received over 1 lakh votes with a 61.57 vote percentage. Bhavnaben Anilbhai Patel was the runner-up in the quest with 53,965 votes.

Navsari constituency recorded a voter turnout of 70.72 per cent in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly election and the polling for this seat was held on December 9, 2017, in Phase 1 of the elections.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022

Election to the Navsari constituency was held on December 1 during the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections. Navsari (175) recorded a voter turnout of 65.79 per cent, the lowest as compared to other assembly segments in the Navsari district. A total of 71.06 per cent voter turnout was recorded across the Navsari district, which comprises of four assembly segments including Bansda, Gandevi, Jalapore and Navsari. The results of the election will be declared on December 8 along with the results of Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022.