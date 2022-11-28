Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Ruling BJP To Face Tough Challenge In Morbi After Bridge Collapse

MORBI Assembly seat is one of the 182 constituencies of Gujarat which comes under the Kachchh Lok Sabha constituency. The recent bridge collapse, which claimed 135 lives, has drawn attention to this Patidar-dominated district. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) named Morbi ‘Hero’ Kantilal Amrutiya as the party’s candidate over sitting MLA Brijesh Merja. The saffron party holds the seat currently but it will be interesting to see how voters react after the bridge tragedy.

Gujarat Election: Candidates In Fray

On November 10, the BJP released its initial list of 160 candidates for the forthcoming Gujarat Assembly election and fielded Kantilal Amrutiya from the Morbi district.

Amrutiya, recently gained attention when a video of him diving into the Machchhu River to save people after a suspension Morbi bridge collapsed went viral. Amrutiya, a BJP candidate, had won the Morbi Assembly seat in 1995, 1998, 2002, 2007, and 2012.

He lost in 2017, against Congress candidate Brijesh Merja, who later joined the BJP and won the 2020 by-election from Morbi as the BJP candidate.

The Gujarat state is a BJP stronghold because the saffron party has been ruling it for the past 27 years. BJP won 99 seats out of a total of 182 seats in 2017. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Pankaj Ransariya as its candidate while Congress has given a ticket to Jayantilal Jerajbhai Patel.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2017

Morbi constituency recorded a 71.24 per cent voter turnout in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly Elections. The polling for this seat was held on December 9, 2017, in Phase 1 of the elections.

The seat was won by Congress’ Brijesh Merja against Kantilal Amrutiya by a margin of 3,419 votes. Merja secured a total of 89,396 votes, while BJP's Kantilal Shivlal got 85,977 votes. Out of 2,50,575 total voters, 1,32,145 were male voters while 1,18,430 were female voters.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022

Elections to the 182-member Assembly in Gujarat will take place in two phases, on December 1 and December 5. 89 seats will go for polls in the first round of voting, while the remaining 93 seats will be in the second round. The counting of votes will take place on December 8 along with Himachal Pradesh.