Mehsana Election 2022: Will Nitin Patel's Absence Dent BJP's Chances In Mehsana?

The city of Mehsana, which is one of the seven Vidhan Sabha seats in Mehsana district of Gujarat is set to experience a three-way contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress.

Mehsana Assembly Candidate List

BJP – Mukesh Patel

Congress – Bhagat Patel

AAP – PK Patel

Voting for Mehsana Assembly had become interesting for a number of reasons. Notably, due to the absence of Former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who usually has a powerful presence in the Mehsana region and the debut of the AAP in the Gujarat elections.

In Nitin Patel's absence, the BJP has appointed Mukesh Patel as their representative while the Congress has chosen PK Patel as their representative and the AAP has selected a Patidar individual as their contender.

Many have speculated that the BJP could be adversely affected in Mehsana due to the former deputy CM's refusal to run for office. In the 2017 race, Patel had triumphed over Congress's Jivabhai Patel.

Patel's withdrawal from the competition, alongside former CM Vijay Rupani, has indicated that the BJP in the state was eager to start afresh and usher in a new group of leadership. However, in such situations, it is easier said than done on the ground; as a result, when it came to picking a candidate for Mehsana, Mukesh Patel was chosen as the substitute.

Mehsana district is iconic for its socio-economic and political clout in North Gujarat, but it is also famous as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hometown Badnagar falls under Mehsana district.

Polling in Mahesana was held on December 1, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Mehsana Assembly Election 2017

In 2017, 34 contenders were contesting for the Mahesana Assembly constituency seat. Mahesana was one of 99 seats won by the BJP. It was a tight race with Nitin Patel out-competing Jivabhai Patel by 7,137 ballots.

The two leaders at the head of the race amassed 94.6 per cent of the votes. While Nitin Patel earned 90,235 votes, Jivabhai Patel secured 83,098 votes. The independent candidate Thakor Amitkumar Vajesang received 1,945 votes to finish at the third place. The top three contenders garnered 49.2, 45.4 and 1.1 per cent respectively.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022

The Gujarat Assembly polls 2022 were conducted in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. Out of the 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat, voting for 89 was conducted on December 1 and the remaining 93 on December 5.

The BJP has been ruling the state of Gujarat for the last 27 years and is seeking its seventh straight term. The BJP has announced that incumbent chief minister, Bhupendra Patel, will remain the CM if the party comes to power.

The Aam Aadmi Party has named Isudan Gadhvi as their leader for the CM race and the Congress has not yet declared a CM candidate for the Gujarat elections 2022.