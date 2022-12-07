Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: BJP Looks To Retain Vadodara City For Seventh Term In Fight Against Congress, AAP

Vadodara City is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat. This seat is reserved for candidates belonging to scheduled castes (ST). The Vadodara Assembly constituency is one of the seven assembly segments in Vadodara district.

THE COUNTING of votes for the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 began today at 8 am across 37 counting centres in 33 districts of the state. Assembly elections in Gujarat were held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The approximate voter turnout by the end of the second phase of the Gujarat elections was recorded at 59.11 per cent.

During the first phase of polling on December 1, Gujarat saw an overall turnout of 63.14 per cent.

Vadodara, the second largest city of Gujarat, is situated on the rivers of Vishwamitri river and is 141 km away from the capital city Gandhinagar. Vadodara City went to the polls on December 5 during the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly election. The counting of votes will take place on Thursday, December 8.

The voting turnout in Vadodara city for Gujarat Assembly election stood at 61.44 per cent. In 2017 Gujarat Polls, Vadodara registered 73.16 per cent of voting and 72.71 per cent of voting in 2012.

Candidates In fray

In the Gujarat Assembly election 2022, BJP has fielded state minister and sitting MLA Manisha Vakil against Congress candidate Gunvant Parmar. AAP has fielded Chandrikaben Solanki from Vadodara City.

Voter Turnout

Gujarat Assembly Election 2017:

In the Gujarat Assembly election 2017, BJP’s Manisha Vakil defeated Congress’ candidate Anil Parmar by a huge margin of 52,383 votes and smoothly won the elections.

BJP’s Manisha Vakil got a total of 1,16,367 votes, and Congress candidate Anil Parmar secured 63,984 votes. Chandrika Solanki, who contested independently, got 975 votes and secured third place. The top three parties got 63.2 per cent, 34.8 per cent and 0.5 per cent votes, respectively.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022:

Elections to the 182-member Assembly in Gujarat took place in two phases, on December 1 and December 5. In the first phase, 89 seats went to polls, while the other 93 held voting in the second phase.