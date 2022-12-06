Gujarat Assembly Election: Mandvi To See Aniruddh Dave Fight For BJP's Decades-Old Bastion

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (R) raises slogans during the public meeting campaign in favour of BJP candidate from Mandvi assembly Anirudh Dave (L) at Mundra, in Kutch. (ANI Photo)

Mandvi Assembly or Vidhan Sabha seat, which falls in the Saurashtra region of Kachchh district of Gujarat, went to polls on December 1. The first phase of Gujarat polls recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

A stronghold of BJP, the Mandvi constituency has been with the saffron party since 1985, except once in 2002, when it went to Congress.

This year, BJP has fielded Aniruddh Dave from the Mandvi seat. Dave will go up against Congress’ Rajendrasingh Jadeja and Aam Aadmi Party's Kailash Gadhvi.

Previous Gujarat Assembly Elections

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly Election, BJP's Virendrasinh Bahadursinh Jadeja won the Mandvi seat as he secured 49.34 per cent votes. In the close fight, Congress' candidate Shaktisinhji Harichandrasinhji Gohil had bagged 43.73 per cent votes.

In 2012, too, BJP had won the seat with Tarachand Jagashi Chheda emerging winner. He had defeated Parmar Kishorsinh Rajendrasinh of Congress.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022

Elections to the 182-member Assembly in Gujarat took place in two phases, on December 1 and December 5. In the first phase, 89 seats went to polls, while the other 93 voted in the second phase. The counting of votes will take place on December 8 along with Himachal Pradesh.