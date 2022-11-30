Gujarat Election 2022: Mahuva To Witness AAP, BJP And Congress Candidates Go Up Against Each Other

The Gujarat Elections 2022, is nearing and for the upcoming elections, Mahuva which is part of the Bhavnagar District is one of the prominent constituencies out of the 182 legislative assembly constituencies of the state. The seat is general in the category and one of the 7 assembly segments of the Amreli Lok Sabha seat.

This year, from the Mahuva constituency 10 candidates are in the fray. Check the List of All Candidates contesting elections from Bhavnagar's Mahuva constituency here:

1. Dr. Kanubhai V. Kalsaria INC

2. Gohil Shivabhai Jerambhai BJP

3. Ashokbhai Mangalbhai Joliya AAP

4. Solanki Arvindbhai Nathbhai Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal

5. Sankhat Savjibhai Bhagvanbhai Vyavastha Parivartan Party

6. Alimahamad Hanifbhai Halari Independent

7. Gopalbhai Gabhabhai Joliya Independent

8.Nanjibhai Harsurbhai Baraiya Independent

9. Mahebubbhau Alarakhbhai Sheikh Independent

10. Hojefa Ikbalbhai Hingora Independent

In 2017, 8 candidates were contesting for the Mahuva assembly constituency seat. That year, Mahuva was one of 99 seats won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. It was a close contest with Bharatiya Janata Party's Makwana Raghavbhai Chondabhai winning the election upstaging independent candidate Dr Kanubhai V. Kalsaria by a margin of just 5,009 votes.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Makwana Raghavbhai Chondabhai got a total of 44,410 votes, while independent candidate Dr Kanubhai V. Kalsaria secured 39,401 votes. Indian National Congress's candidate Baraiya Vijaybhai Ravjibhai grabbed the third spot with 30,576 votes. The top three parties got 33.6%, 29.9% and 23.2% respectively.

Meanwhile, the state of Gujarat is set to witness a high-voltage three-cornered fight in the upcoming assembly elections in December. Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The results of the elections will be declared on December 8.