Gujarat Election 2022 LIVE: AAP's CM Face Isudan Gadhvi, BJP's Rivaba Jadeja In Fray As 1st Phase Polling Begins

09:17 AM
Gujarat Polls Phase 1 Voting Live: People queue up at polling station in Jamnagar
Gujarat Elections 2022: A long queue of voters was seen at a polling booth at VM Mehta College in Jamnagar
09:11 AM
Gujarat Elections 2022: Women gather at polling booth to cast their votes in Surat
The polling in the first phase of the Gujarat election is underway, women voters gather at a polling booth in Surat to cast their votes. The fate of the political parties will be decided by over 2 crore voters today.
08:44 AM
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: A look at key constituencies
Morbi, Porbandar, Kutiyana, and Jamnagar North among the key constituencies where polling is underway today.
08:42 AM
Gujarat Election 2022 Phase 1 Live Updates: BJP's Rivaba Jadeja cast her vote in Rajkot
BJP Candidate from Jamnagar North Rivaba Jadeja cast her vote in Rajkot and exude confidence in BJP's winning the ongoing assembly elections.
"There's no difficulty. There can be people of different ideologies in the same family. I've trust in the people of Jamnagar, we will focus on overall development, and this time as well BJP will win with a good margin," Rivaba Jadeja said.
08:39 AM
Gujarat Election 2022 Live Updates
Mangubhai Patel, the Governor of Madhya Pradesh and his wife cast their vote in Navsari.
08:38 AM
Gujarat Elections 2022 Live Updates: People cast their votes at a polling booth in Morbi
A long queue of voters was seen at a polling booth in Morbi. The assembly segment holds importance given the bridge collapse tragedy last month which killed over 130 people.
08:13 AM
Gujarat Elections Live Updates: State Minister Purnesh Modi among early voters in Surat
Gujarat cabinet minister Purnesh Modi was among the early voters who reached to cast their vote in Surat. The voting for the phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly Elections began at 8 am today.
#GujaratAssemblyPolls | Gujarat cabinet minister Purnesh Modi goes to the polling booth in Surat for casting his vote.— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
Voting for the first phase of Gujarat Elections is underway. pic.twitter.com/fUmqXOsnzz
08:11 AM
Gujarat Polls Phase 1 Voting Live: People queue up at polling station in Bharuch
A long queue of voters was seen at a polling booth at Piraman School in the Ankleshwar Assembly constituency in Bharuch.
08:09 AM
Gujarat Elections 2022 Phase 1 Voting LIVE: Voting across 89 seats in 19 district begins
The fate of the political parties will be decided by over 2 crore voters today, with 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat going up for polling.
08:08 AM
Gujarat Elections Phase 1 Voting Live Updates: Only women poll officials at 1,274 booths
"Only women election staff will be present at 1274 booths. 4.77 lakh first-time voters would exercise their franchise in these elections & of these,over 3.3 lakh young voters have been added because of the recent electoral reforms," CEC Rajiv Kumar said.
"To motivate and inspire young voters, for the first time, 33 polling centres will be managed by young polling parties. These are polling staff who have been appointed recently," the CEC added.
08:08 AM
Gujarat Phase 1 Voting Live Updates: CEC Rajiv Kumar appeals to voters to come out in large numbers
"Gujarat is celebrating festival of democracy today. On behalf of EC, my sincere appeal to all 4.9 cr voters of Guj to vote today & on 5th Dec during 2nd phase of elections. Over 4 lakh PwD voters & 9.8 lakh senior citizen voters in Gujarat," Rajiv Kumar, as quoted by ANI, said.
08:04 AM
Gujarat Elections 1st Phase Voting Live News Updates
As many as 2,39,76,670 voters, including 1,24,33,362 males, 1,1,5,42,811 females and 497 from the third gender are eligible to vote in the first phase of Gujarat polls. Over 4 lakh PWD voters are eligible to cast their votes. Nearly 9.8 lakh senior citizen voters (80+) and nearly 10,000 voters who are 100 and above are eligible to vote.
08:01 AM
Gujarat Elections 2022 Live Voting News Updates: Mock polling conducted ahead of start of the voting process
Poll officials in Bharuch conduct mock polling to check the preparations for the phase 1 polls. The voting will begin shortly.
08:00 AM
Gujarat Polls Trivia: Do you know there is a mini African village in Gujarat?
People of the mini African village, Jambur, celebrate in joy after getting first opportunity to vote in the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. The election commission has set up a special tribal booth for them. Watch Video:
#Watch | People of Gujarat's mini African village- Jambur, celebrated their first opportunity to vote in their own special tribal booth (30.11)#GujaratElections pic.twitter.com/LFrG6q8ukT— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
08:00 AM
Gujarat Elections 2022 Live Voting News Updates: Voting to begin shortly
The voting for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 will begin at 8 am. The voting process will continue till 5 pm across 89 seats in 19 districts.
08:00 AM
Gujarat Polls Phase 1 Voting Live News: BJP candidates Rivaba Jadeja confident of winning polls
BJP candidate from Jamnagar north Rivaba Jadeja, who is also the wife of star Indian cricket Ravindra Jadeja, is confident of winning the Jamnagar North seat with a big margin. Her contest is against Congress' Bipendrasinh Jadeja and AAP's Karsan Karmur. "Today is a very important day. The hard work of all BJP candidates is going to pay off. I request people to vote as much as possible," Rivaba Jadeja said.
07:59 AM
Gujarat Elections 2022 Live Voting News Updates: Nearly 788 candidates in fray across 89 seats
In the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022, a total of 788 candidates are in the fray including 718 male candidates and 70 women candidates. A total of 39 political parties are contesting the elections in the first phase.
Gujarat Election 2022 LIVE: AAP's CM Face Isudan Gadhvi, BJP's Rivaba Jadeja In Fray As 1st Phase Polling Begins
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 09:17 AM IST
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Voting News Updates: The polling for the first phase of the crucial Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 began at 8 am today with 89 assembly constituencies across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat doing to polls today. The voting for the phase 1 Gujarat polls will continue till 5 pm. A total of nearly 2.40 lakh voters including over 1.24 lakh males and 1.15 lakh females are eligible to vote in the first phase of polls today. Nearly 9.8 lakh senior citizen voters (80+) and nearly 10,000 voters who are 100 and above will cast their vote today.
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 will witness a three-pronged battle between the ruling BJP, the main opposition Congress and the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party which is seeking inroads in the coastal state given its performance in the last year's civic body polls. The BJP is confident of retaining its 27-year-old rule in the state while Congress is desperate to save its second position. Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is making a gamble by trying to cash in on 'anti-incumbency' and issues like inflation and unemployment to get to power.