Gujarat Election 2022 LIVE: AAP's CM Face Isudan Gadhvi, BJP's Rivaba Jadeja In Fray As 1st Phase Polling Begins

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Voting News Updates: The polling for the first phase of the crucial Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 began at 8 am today with 89 assembly constituencies across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat doing to polls today. The voting for the phase 1 Gujarat polls will continue till 5 pm. A total of nearly 2.40 lakh voters including over 1.24 lakh males and 1.15 lakh females are eligible to vote in the first phase of polls today. Nearly 9.8 lakh senior citizen voters (80+) and nearly 10,000 voters who are 100 and above will cast their vote today.





Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 will witness a three-pronged battle between the ruling BJP, the main opposition Congress and the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party which is seeking inroads in the coastal state given its performance in the last year's civic body polls. The BJP is confident of retaining its 27-year-old rule in the state while Congress is desperate to save its second position. Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is making a gamble by trying to cash in on 'anti-incumbency' and issues like inflation and unemployment to get to power.