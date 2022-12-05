Gujarat Election 2022 Voting LIVE: Phase 2 Polling Begins, PM Modi, Amit Shah To Cast Vote In Ahmedabad

-
08:17 AM
Gujarat Election 2022: PM Modi urges voters to vote in large number
The voting for the second phase began at 8 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all those who are voting in Phase 2 of the Gujarat elections and by-polls taking place in different parts of the country, to vote in large numbers. "I will be casting my vote in Ahmedabad at around 9 am," PM Modi said in a tweet.
-
08:11 AM
Gujarat Election 2022: Voting for the second phase begins
More than 2.5 crore voters will decide the fate of the political parties in 93 constituencies spanning 14 districts in central and northern Gujarat today.
-
08:03 AM
Gujarat Election 2022: What happened in 2017
In the 2017 Assembly polls, the ruling BJP won 51 of these seats, and Congress 39, while three seats went to independent candidates. The BJP won 37 seats in central Gujarat, outpacing the Congress' 22 victories. However, in north Gujarat, the saffron party received 14, while the Congress won 17 seats.
-
07:59 AM
Gujarat Assembly elections phase 2: Polling in 93 seats today
In the second phase, voting will be held in the remaining 93 seats, for which 833 candidates are in the fray from 61 political parties, including the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). As per the election body, the nominees also include 285 independents.
-
07:55 AM
Gujarat Election 2022: Campaign for second phase of polls ended on Saturday
The campaigning by different parties for the second phase of polls ended on Saturday. The first phase of voting for 89 seats in Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat regions was held on December 1, when an average voter turnout of 63.31 per cent was recorded.
-
07:43 AM
Gujarat Assembly elections phase 2: Polling to begin at 8 am today
Voting will be held on Monday in 93 Assembly seats across 14 central and northern districts of Gujarat during the second phase of the state polls.
