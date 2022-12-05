Gujarat Election 2022 Voting LIVE: Phase 2 Polling Begins, PM Modi, Amit Shah To Cast Vote In Ahmedabad

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Voting News Updates: The fate of 833 candidates will be sealed in EVMs on Monday when the polling for phase 2 of the Gujarat Elections 2022 will begin at 8 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have arrived in Ahmedabad where the two leaders will cast their votes. Polling in the second and final phase will be conducted for 93 Assembly constituencies across 14 districts, where over 2.51 crore voters will cast their votes.





The Election Commission has established 26,409 polling booths and nearly 36,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used for the purpose. Among the key constituencies in the final phase are Ghatlodia, which will determine the poll fate of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel; Viramgam where Patidar leader Hardik Patel will contest as a BJP candidate, and Gandhinagar South where the saffron party has fielded Alpesh Thakor.