Kutiyana Election 2022: Can BJP Throw A Surprise In Kutiyana Assembly Constituency?

BJP supporters holding the portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections. (Image Credits: ANI)

The second phase of polling for the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 concluded on Monday, with over 2 crore voters casting their votes. With 833 candidates in the fray for 93 assembly seats across 14 districts, Porbandar’s Kutiyana seat is expected to witness a tough political battle.

Amongst the top two contenders for the assembly are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Dheliben Odedara and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and sitting MLA Kandhal Jadeja. Aam Aadmi Party’s Bhimabhai Danabhai Makvana is also in the fray for the Kutiyana seat, while Congress has fielded Nathabhai Bhurabhai Odedara as its candidate for the ongoing elections.

Kutiyana Assembly Constituency

Kutiyana is the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi and is a part of Porbandar district. The assembly constituency is one of the 182 in the state of Gujarat. The SC voters in the Kutiyana assembly are 20,927, constituting nearly 10.11%, according to the 2011 India Census. The ST voters stood at 7,265 (3.51%), while 3,933 (1.9%) were Muslim voters.

The rural voters constituted 155,077 or 74.92% in the Kutiyana constituency according to the 2011 Census, while the urban population made for 51,934 (25.09%) voters according to the 2011 India Census.

Total Voters of Kutiyana assembly as of 2019 Parliament Election – 206990 . Number of Polling Booths of Kutiyana assembly as of 2019 Parliament Election – 237 . Voters Turnout of Kutiyana assembly in the 2019 Parliament Election – 49.51% . Voters Turnout of Kutiyana assembly in the 2017 Assembly Election – 59.2% .

Kutiyana Candidate List

BJP: Dheliben Maldebhai Odedara

AAP: Bhimabhai Danabhai Makvana

Congress: Nathabhai Bhurabhai Odedara

Kutiyana Assembly Election 2022

BJP, which has been in power in Gujarat for over 27 years, lost the 2017 elections from Kutiyana assembly seat to former NCP leader Kandhal Jadeja. BJP this time has nominated its municipal corporation chairman Dheliben Odedara to contest the election from the Kutiyana seat. Speaking to ANI in an interview, Odedara said that she feels confident about being voted for in the assembly elections.

“I have the courage to contest against him (SP’s Kandhal Jadeja). I will win by a big margin…Voters of Kutiyana constituency know and respect me. I look after the poor and everyone else. So, I’m confident that the people of Kutiyana will vote for me,” the BJP candidate from Kutiyana was quoted as saying.

For Aam Aadmi Party, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has backed Bhimabhai Danabhai Makvana as its candidate for Kutiyana constituency assembly seat for 2022 elections.

Kutiyana Assembly Election 2017

In the Gujarat Assembly Election held in 2017, 12 candidates were in contention for the Kutiyana assembly seat. Jadeja Kandhalbhai Sarmanbhai won the Kutiyana seat in the 2017 elections on NCP ticket. Jadeja won over Bharatiya Janata Party's Odedra Lakhamanbhai Bhimabhai by a huge margin of 23,709 votes.

While Jadeja Kandhalbhai Sarmanbhai received 59,406 votes, Bharatiya Janata Party's Odedra Lakhamanbhai Bhimabhai got 35,697 votes, followed by Congress candidate Modedra Vejabhai Lilabhai receiving 11,670 votes.