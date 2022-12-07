Gujarat Election 2022: In Khambat Constituency, It's BJP vs Congress

WITH the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly election 2022 concluding on December 5, 2022, all eyes are now on the results that is to be declared on December 8.

As many as 833 candidates from 61 parties were in the fray in the second phase of the Gujarat elections for 93 constituencies across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat.

Khambhat constituency which comes under Anand district went to polls in the final phase.

Lets take a look at the key candidates of Khambhat Constituency:

Maheshkumar Kanaiyalal Raval (Maheshbhai Raval)- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Bharatsinh Chavda- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Chirag Arvindbhai Patel- Congress

Khambat Assembly Election 2017:

With a total of 7 candidates in the fray during the 2017 assembly election, Khambhat was one of the 99 seats won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After a really close contest between the BJP and the Indian National Congress (INC), Maheshkumar Kanaiyalal Raval (BJP) defeated Patel Khushmanbhai Shantilal (INC) by a margin of just 2,318 votes.

While Raval secured a total of 71,459 votes Shantilal got a total of 69,141 votes.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) Khambhat assembly constituency during the 2017 election recorded a voter turnout of 47.731 per cent.

Gujarat Election 2022: Voter Turnout

The average turnout for all the 182 seats spread across 33 districts was 64.33 per cent, a drop of 4.08 per cent in comparison to the 2017 Assembly polls when Gujarat had registered 68.41 per cent voting.

Botad district in Saurashtra region registered the lowest voter turnout of 57.59 per cent whereas tribal-dominated Narmada district topped with 78.42 per cent.

Gujarat Election 2022: Key Candidates

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Patidar leader Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, Isudan Gadhvi (AAP's CM candidate), Parshottam Solanki, a former BJP minister, Kunwarji Bavaliya, Kantilal Amrutiya, who is called as Morbi "hero", Rivaba Jadeja (BJP), and Paresh Dhanani (Congress) were among the prominent contestants.