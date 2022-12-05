Gujarat Election 2022: In Ahir-Dominated Khambalia, AAP's CM Face Isudan Gandhvi Could Spring A Surprise

KHAMBALIA seat of the Devbhoomi Dwarka district is one of the 89 assembly constituencies where polling was held on December 1 during the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022. Khambalia has turned into a battle of prestige between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party with the ruling BJP facing a stiff challenge from the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party. With Congress also in the fray with a sitting MLA, it is also a triangular contest.

Senior Congress leader Vikram Madam, AAP Chief Minister’s face Isudan Gadhvi and BJP candidate Mulu Ayar Bera are fighting it out amongst themselves in the assembly elections. The Khambalia seat is the stronghold of the Ahir community with only Ahir candidates being elected from the seat since 1972. Ahirs are categorised under Other Backward Classes (OBC), just like the Gadhvi community.

Khambalia Assembly Constituency:

The Khambalia Assembly Constituency is one of the four assembly segments in the Dwarka district. Considered a bastion of the Ahir community, Khambalia has over 3 lakh voters of whom nearly 60,000 are Ahirs, followed by Muslims (41,000), Sathvaras (21,000), Dalits (18,000) and Gadhvis (15,000). Both Sathvaras and Gadhvis are also OBCs. Khambalia has in the past chosen its representatives from different parties but the Ahir factor remained common. The last non-Ahir MLA Khamblia chose was Swatantra Party's DV Barai in 1967. Since 1972, Khambalia has elected an Ahir representative only.

Khambalia Candidate List:

AAP: Isudan Gadhvi

Congress: Vikram Madam

BJP: Mulu Ayar Bera

Khambalia Election 2022:

This time, the AAP, which is trying its luck after a thumping win in Punjab, has fielded a leader from the Gadhvi community, Isudan Gadhvi. AAP has also chosen him as the party's Chief Ministerial candidate. However, Gadhvi's electoral debut is unlikely to be an easy affair given the rivalry between Congress' Vikram Madam and BJP's Mulu Bera which dates back almost three decades.

Khambalia went to polls during the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. A total of 62.34 per cent voter turnout was recorded during the polls. The Devbhoomi Dwarka district recorded a voter turnout of 61.71 per cent in the elections held on December 1. The results will be announced on December 8.

Khambalia Election 2017:

In 2017, the Khambhalia seat was won by Vikram Madam of Congress. He defeated BJP’s Kalu Chavda by 11046 votes. This seat came to Congress in the 2014 by-election. Prior to that, from 2007 to 2014, Khambhalia was occupied by the BJP. In such a situation, the reign of BJP and Congress has been running here.