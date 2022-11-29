Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Kamrej To See Former BJP MLA Prafulbhai Panseria Bidding For Another Term

KAMREJ is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies in the Surat district and South Gujarat region of Gujarat. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Prafulbhai Panseria who was dropped as a candidate in the 2017 Assembly election due to Patidar Andolan, as a party candidate for the Kamrej constituency this time.

According to the 2011 Census, the constituency has 4.42 per cent SC and 20.43 per cent ST voters. In Kamrej, rural voters make up 47.47 per cent of the electorate while urban voters make up 52.53 per cent. There are 463298 registered voters in the Kamrej assembly as of the 2019 Parliamentary Election.

Gujarat Election: Candidates In Fray

The list of candidates for Gujarat's 182-member Assembly has already been made public by the three major parties, BJP, AAP, and Congress. BJP which has been ruling Gujarat for 27 years, named Prafulbhai Panseria as the party’s candidate. Congress fielded Nileshkumar Mansukhbhai Kumbhani while AAP which is challenging BJP has given a ticket to Ram Dhaduk.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2017

Kamrej constituency recorded a 64.73 per cent voter turnout in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly Elections and the voting on this seat took place on December 9, 2017, in Phase 1 of the elections. A total14 of candidates were in the fray for the election.

Kamrej was one of 99 seats won by the Bharatiya Janata Party's V.D.Zalavadiya against Indian National Congress's Ashok Jirawala by a margin of 28,191 votes.

BJP’s Zalavadiya got a total of 1,47,371 votes, while Jirawala secured 1,19,180 votes. Ram Dhaduk, a candidate for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), received 1,454 votes to take the third position. In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly Elections, out of 3,46,137 total voters, 1,89,278 were male voters while 1,56,859 were female voters.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022

Elections to the 182-member Assembly in Gujarat will take place in two phases, on December 1 and December 5. 89 seats will go for polls in the first round of voting, while the remaining 93 seats will be in the second round. The counting of votes will take place on December 8 along with Himachal Pradesh.