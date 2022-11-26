Gujarat Election 2022: From Dalit Rights Convenor To MLA; All You Need To Know About Congress' Jignesh Mevani

Gujarat elections 2022 is all set to be held in December to elect 182 members of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. Gujarat polls will be conducted in two phases and out of the total Assembly seats of the state, voting on 89 seats will be held on December 1 and on the remaining 93 seats on December 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

With the onset of Gujarat polls upon us, all eyes have shifted to the key leaders of the state and Jignesh Mevani, the current MLA of Vadgam and working president of Gujarat Congress is one of the most prominent Dalit leaders in the state.

In 2017, Mevani Independently won the seat by defeating Chakravarti Vijaykumar Harkhabhai of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 19696 votes. Then the Indian National Congress extended support to him by not fielding any candidate in the constituency.

Born on 11 December 1980 in Gujarat, Jigneshkumar Mevani fought for the rights of Dalits soon after completing his studies. He is the convener of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, a forum fighting for Dalit rights.

While contesting Gujarat 2017 elections as an Independent candidate, Mevani identified himself as “primarily an agitator" as because he decided to contest the elections “so that he can continue to raise issues from a non-compromising position".

He led to fame after he organised agitations in the aftermath of reports of atrocities against Dalits in Una district of Gujarat. He then led a long march 'Azadi Kooch' demanding land for the community.

He has also led the Dalit Asmita Yatra (self-respect march), and coined the slogan, “Gai ki loom aap rakho; hume humaari zameen do (You may keep the cow’s tail, give us our land)".

Meanwhile, in July this year, Mr. Mevani was appointed as one of the seven working presidents of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC)