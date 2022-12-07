Gujarat Election 2022: Can Jignesh Mevani Do Wonders For Congress On Vadgam Seat?

VADGAM is one of Gujarat's 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies and part of the Banaskantha district that falls under the Patan Lok Sabha constituency. It is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes, which had a large population of Dalits. It is a Taluka administratively which includes 110 villages. It is situated between Kheralu and Palanpur, 15 km away from the main city of the Banaskantha District. The city also holds historical relevance during the British raj as Vadgam was one of the princely states of the Mahi Kantha Agency ruled by Rajputs.

According to the 2011 census, Vadgam has a total population of 2,40,326. Out of these 1,22,254 are male voters while 1,18,072 are female voters. There are a total of 47,672 families living in Vadgaum.

Gujarat Election: Candidates In Fray

Candidates in the fray for the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat are Jignesh Mevani from Congress and Manilal Vaghela from BJP. While AAP has fielded Dalpat Bhatiya from the Vadgam assembly segment.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2017

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly election, Jignesh Mevani, a Dalit leader of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, contesting as an Independent, conquered the Vadgam constituency by defeating BJP candidate Vijaykumar Chakravarti. Jignesh Mevani received over 95,497 votes with a 50.79 vote percentage. Vijaykumar Chakravarti was the runner-up in the quest with 75,801 votes.

Vadgam constituency recorded a voter turnout of 65.65 per cent in the 2017 Gujrat assembly election and the polling for this seat was held on December 9 and 14, 2017.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022

An average voter turnout of 60.94 per cent was recorded in the second and final phase of the Gujarat assembly election that took place on December 5.

Elections to the 182-member Assembly in Gujarat took place in two phases, on December 1 and December 5. In the first phase, 89 seats went to polls, while the other 93 held voting in the second phase. The counting of votes will take place on December 8 along with Himachal Pradesh.