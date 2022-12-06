Gujarat Election 2022: Cracks In BTP Widen As Jhagadiya To Witness Battle Between Father And Son

The Jhagadia assembly constituency in Bharuch district went to polls during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 on December 1. Gujarat, which has 4.91 crore voters, logged a voter turnout of more than 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 of the 2022 polls which was held on December 5. The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to conclude on February 18, 2023.

However, a conflict between a father and son during the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections has exposed the cracks within a minor political party that wields some influence in the tribal areas of the state.

The founder of Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) Chhotubhai Vasava, is contesting as an independent candidate this time, while his son, BTP chief Mahesh Vasava has declared candidature from Jhagadia, a seat his father Chhotubhai won seven times. AAP, meanwhile, has backed former BTP leader in Dediapada.

Jhagadia Assembly Candidate List

Following are the key candidates who contested from Jhagadiya constituency in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly polls:

Congress – Fatesingh Amanbhai Vasava

AAP – Urmila Bhagat



BJP – Riteshbhai Vasava

BTP – Mahesh Vasava

Independent – Chhotubhai Vasava

Jhagadia Assembly Election 2017

In the Gujarat Legislative Assembly Election of 2017, Jhagadia constituency had three main contenders. The BTP had won the Jhagadia seat. BTP’s Vasava Chhotubhai Amarsinh, who crushed his BJP competitor Ravjibhai Ishvarbhai Vasava by a huge margin of 48,948, won the Jhagadia seat.

97.2 per cent of the total votes were cast to the top two candidates. Vasava Chhotubhai Amarsinh received 1,13,854 votes, while Ravjibhai Ishvarbhai Vasava obtained 64,906 votes.

Janata Dal (United)'s candidate got 5,055 votes to finish at the third place. The leading three factions acquired 61.9, 35.3, and 2.8 per cent of votes respectively.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2012

In the Gujarat Assembly election in 2012, Vasava Chhotubhai Amarsinh, who contested the polls on JD(U) ticket, triumphed over Congress' Vasava Balubhai by a margin of 13,304 votes.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022

The Gujarat Assembly polls 2022 were conducted in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. Out of the 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat, voting for 89 was conducted on December 1 and the remaining 93 on December 5.

The BJP has been ruling the state of Gujarat for the last 27 years and is seeking its seventh straight term. The BJP has announced that incumbent chief minister, Bhupendra Patel, will remain the CM if the party comes to power.

The Aam Aadmi Party has named Isudan Gadhvi as their leader for the CM race and the Congress has not yet declared a CM candidate for the Gujarat elections 2022.