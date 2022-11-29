Gujarat Election 2022: Himatnagar To Witness Three-Pronged Battle With AAP, Congress, BJP In Direct Contest

The polling for the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 will take place in December. For the Gujarat polls 2022, Himatnagar is one of the important constituency out of a total of 182 assembly constituencies and that is part of the Sabarkantha district of the state. It is (constituency number 27) one of the seven Vidhan Sabha segments of the Sabarkantha Lok Sabha constituency. The other segments include Idar, Khedbrahma, Bhiloda, Modasa, Bayad and Prantij.

This year, from the Himmatnagar constituency, Vinendrasinh Dilipsinh Zala of BJP, Kamlesh Kumar Jayantibhai Patel from Congress and Nirmalsinh Ajabsinh Parmar of AAP are in the fray.

In the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly Election, there were 11 candidates in the fray from the Himatnagar constituency. Rajendrasinh Ranjitsinh Chavda(Rajubhai) of BJP won the seat by defeating Congress's Kumar Jayantibhai Patel by a margin of 1,712 votes. Chavda received 94,340 votes whereas Patel 92,628 votes.

In 2017, the election to the Himatnagar seat was held on December 14. The result was declared on December 18.

In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP won 99 out of 182 total seats in the assembly. Congress was triumphant on 79 seats, with others winning on 4 seats. Though Congress lost the elections still it managed to win the highest number of seats in over 30 years.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat assembly elections 2022 will be held in two phases - December 1 and 5. The counting of votes for all 182 assembly seats will be done on December 8. Over 4.9 crore electors are eligible to vote in 182 seats for Gujarat assembly elections. As many as 3,24,422 people would be first-time voters in the state.