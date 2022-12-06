Gujarat Election 2022: All You Need To Know About Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi

The Elections to the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat concluded on December 5 and the results for the highly-anticipated elections will be announced on December 8. While the BJP has been ruling the state for over 27 years now, the Congress too is leaving no stones unturned to turn the tides. Aam Aadmi Party is also in the fray and is banking on its performance in the Punjab and Delhi’s elections to pave the way in the coastal region.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi is contesting for the Majura constituency seat in Surat district. The BJP leader will be contesting against Indian National Congress’ Balwant Shantilal Jain and Aam Aadmi Party’s P. V. S. Sarma.

All You Need To Know About Harsh Sanghavi

Harsh Sanghvi was born on January 8, 1985 in Surat. He is the son of diamond merchant Ramesh Bhuralal Sanghavi. Sanghavi was among the youth who hosted the national flag at Kashmir’s Lal Chowk. After working at a civic hospital, the BJP leader joined the youth cell of the party.

In 2012, Harsh Sanghavi was appointed as the youngest member of the Legislative Assembly after being elected for the first time at the age of 27 from Surat‘s Majura. The BJP leader won the constituency seat by a record-breaking margin.

Harsh Sanghavi was reappointed as the youth BJP state Vice President in 2013. In 2017, he was appointed National Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

On September 18, 2021, Harsh Sanghavi took over as the Home Minister of Gujarat and assumed office as Home (MOS), disaster management and police housing; MoS in sports, youth and cultural activities, NRI, excise and prohibition, border security and prisons.

While filing is nomination papers for the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Harsh Sanghavi addressed a public meeting, where he talked about how people used to call him as a ‘boy’ when he first contested the elections at the age of 27.

“I was the youngest and won the elections. Now after a decade, I am again contesting the elections from the same seat… people now call me their child, showing their love for me… and their bonding with me,” the BJP leader was quoted as saying.

According to the exit polls, BJP is expected to retain its power in the results to be announced on December 8, 2022.