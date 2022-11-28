Gujarat Election 2022: From Policeman To Kejriwal’s Henchman, Gopal Italia’s Rise To AAP’s Guj Chief

GOPAL Italia, a 33-year-old leader, is the Aam Aadmi Party's candidate from Katargam for the upcoming Gujarat elections. A graduate of Gujarat University, Italia played a very prominent role in the Hardik Patel-led Patidar agitation. He is a leader, who has come a long way in his comparatively brief political career.

A Constable Turned Political Leader

Italia joined the Lokrakshak Dal, which is a unit of the Gujarat police, as a constable in 2013. Later, in 2014, he got a job in the revenue department in Gujarat as a clerk at the Ahmedabad collectorate. However, he was dismissed by the department in 2017. During his association with the revenue department, he emerged as an important leader in the Patidar reservation agitation, a massive movement that was led by Hardik Patel, that began in 2015.

Kejriwal "spotted talent in italia" during his days of protest, said a senior AAP-leader based in Delhi to The Print.

In 2017, the Aam Aadmi Party was struggling to set up a party base outside the national capital.

The Controversy

Italia and political controversies have always gone hand in hand. Italia got massive fame and media coverage when, as a government employee, he dialed then-Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel to address his reservations about the state's prohibition law. He was later booked on charges of identifying himself as an LRD (Lokrakshak Dal) jawan" despite quitting the police force in 2014.

Later, Italia made headlines for hurling a shoe at then Gujarat minister Pradipsimh Jadeja outside the legislative assembly, citing rampant corruption in the state. This incident led to his dismissal from the revenue department for violating service rules. Following the dismissal, Italia became a social worker.

Italia's Association With AAP

AAP appointed Italia as the vice president of the Gujarat unit, and later he rose to become the unit president of the party.

Italia has been the face of the Aam Aadmi Party in the state for the last two years. Under his leadership in the state, the party won 27 seats in the Surat municipal elections last year.

Italia is contesting from the Katagram seat against his BJP and Congress rivals, Vinod Moradiya and Kaplesh Variya, respectively.