Gujarat Election 2022: AIMIM Eyes Communally Sensitive Godhra Seat; Can It Challenge BJP?

GODHRA is one of the most communally sensitive constituencies of Gujarat out of the 182 Gujarat Assembly seats that witnessed voting in the first phase of elections, i.e., on December 1.

Situated in the Panchmahal district, Godhra was once a strong hold for Congress, however, during the last elections that took place in 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat.

After the grand old party held the seat from 2007 to 2017, the constituency at present is represented by BJP's CK Raujli.

Godhra Assembly Elections 2022: List Of Candidates

BJP- Chandrasinh Raulji

AAP- Rajesh Patel Raju

Congress- Smitaben Dushyantsinh Chauhan

AIMIM- Mufti Hasan Kachaba

Godhra Assembly Elections 2017

During the 2017 assembly election, Raulji registered victory against the Congress candidate Parmar Rajendrasinh Balvantsinh. The BJP candidate got 75,149 votes with 42 per cent vote share. On the another hand, Balvantsinh received with 74,891 vote with with 41 per cent vote. The BJP won with only a difference of 258 votes.

While there was not any candidate from AIMIM during the last elections, the party, that won seven seats in the municipal elections held in Godhra last year, has fielded Mufti Hasan Kachaba for the 2022 elections.

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Turnout In First Phase

After the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections covering 89 seats across 19 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch and southern regions concluded on December 1, a moderate voter turnout of 60.23 per cent was recorded.

As per the provisional figure, the Narmada district recorded the highest voter turnout at 73.02 per cent followed by Tapi district at 72.32 per cent.

As many as eight districts recorded more than 60 per cent voting. Surat registered 60.17 per cent turnout and Rajkot 57.69 per cent, according to EC data.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, a voter turnout of 66.75 per cent was recorded in the first phase (covering 83 seats), while the final figure after the end of the second and last phase of polling stood at 68.41 per cent.