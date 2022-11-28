Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Ghatlodia To See CM Bhupendra Patel Take On Congress’ Amee Yajnik

Ghatlodia is a state assembly constituency in the Ahmedabad district and North Gujarat region of Gujarat. It comes under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. There are a total of 3,57,367 voters in the constituency, of which 1,83,823 are male, 1,73,542 female and 2 others, according to 2018 data shared by Ahmedabad district election office.

According to the 2011 census, 98.01 per cent of the population is urban and 1.99 per cent rural. The ratio of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) to the total population are 2.85 and 0.43, respectively.

Held by Gujarat's incumbent Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the constituency has a considerable number of Patidar voters. The polling in Ghatlodia will be held on December 5.

Gujarat Election: Candidates In Fray

In BJP bastion of Ghatlodia, Chief Minister Patel will take on Congress' candidate Amee Yajnik and Vijay Patel of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

60-year-old Bhupendra Patel was appointed the Gujarat Chief Minister in September 2021 after the BJP high command decided to replace the Vijay Rupani cabinet to tackle anti-incumbency. Meanwhile, Congress leader Amee Yajnik is the Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat since 2018. Yajnik is also a lawyer and social worker

It will be an uphill task for Yajnik as Congress has been unable to unseat BJP in Ghatlodia. In 2012 too, Congress suffered a loss when Rameshbhai Patel contested against the then chief minister Anandiben Patel.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2017

The Ghatlodia constituency recorded a voter turnout of 68.16 per cent in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly Election, held on December 14, 2017 in Phase 2 of the elections. The seat was won by BJP's Bhupendrabhai Patel, who defeated Congress' Shashikant (Bhurabhai) Patel by a huge margin of 1,17,750 votes. Bhupendra Patel secured 72.15 per cent votes while Shashikant Patel bagged 23.79 votes.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022

Elections to the 182-member Assembly in Gujarat will take place in two phases, on December 1 and December 5. In the first phase, 89 seats will go to polls, while the other 93 will vote in the second phase. The counting of votes will take place on December 8 along with Himachal Pradesh.