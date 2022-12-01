Gujarat Election 2002: Polling For 1st Phase Ends With 60.35 Per Cent Turnout; Tapi Sees Highest Turnout

AMID massive campaigning by various political parties, the people of Gujarat voted on Thursday for the first phase of the assembly elections.



According to the Election Commission of India, an average of 60.35 percent voter turnout was recorded as of 5 p.m. across 89 Assembly seats. However, the final turnout would be higher as the process continued at polling stations, where voters had arrived after 5 p.m. and were standing in queues.



The fate of 788 candidates was decided in the first phase of voting, which began at 8 a.m. and lasted until 5 p.m.



The voter turnout figure was provisional as the data from some polling stations has not been received and it does not include postal ballots.



According to the poll body, the voting was largely peaceful across all 89 seats in the state. However, voting was halted in a few places due to the malfunctioning of electronic voting machines as well as control units and voter verifiable paper audit trails (VVPATs), but the faulty units were replaced and the process continued normally.



According to the data received by the commission, Tapi district recorded the highest provisional voting turnout of 72.32 percent, followed by Narmada district, which recorded 68.09 percent voter turnout.



Tapi district comprises the two tribal constituencies of Vyara and Nizar.



The lowest turnout of 51.34 percent was recorded at Bhavnagar in the Saurashtra region.



A total of 39 political parties are contesting the election, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress. A total of 788 candidates are in the fray, which includes 718 male candidates and 70 female candidates.



In a battle, that is primarily between the BJP, AAP, and Congress, the Saffron Brigade is trying to retain the 27-year-old rule in the state, while the Congress is trying its best to save its second position in the state, and AAP is playing for the first time in poll-bound Gujarat, trying to at least grab a few seats.