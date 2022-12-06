Gujarat Election 2022: Ellisbridge Constituency To Witness Three-Pronged Battle

The two-phased polling for the Gujarat Assembly Elections concluded on December 5, 2022, with the results to be announced on December 8, 2022. Gujarat recorded a total of 63.31 percent voter turnout in phase 1, while it recorded a voter turnout of 65.31 percent in phase 2.

The Ellisbridge Constituency in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat also witnessed the polling on December 5. It is a legislative assembly constituency in the Ahmedabad West(SC) district of the state. From its Ellisbridge seat, the BJP has fielded Amibhai Shah, who was the mayor of Ahmedabad between 2005 and 2008. While Bhikhu Dave will be contesting from the INC (Indian National Congress), AAP has expressed its confidence in Paras Shah.

While the Congress aims to make up lost territory, exit polls from different agencies have projected a clear-cut win for the ruling BJP and the newcomer AAP, which appears to be optimistic about its prospects in the state, expects to make significant gains.

Ellisbridge Assembly Election Candidate List

AAP: Paras Shah

BJP: Amitbhai Popatlal Shah

Congress: Bhiku Dave

Ellisbridge Assembly Election 2017

In 2017, BJP's Shah Rakeshbhai Jasvantlal (Rakesh Shah) won the Ellisbridge seat by defeating Congress candidate Dave Vijaykumar Ratilal with a margin of 85,205 votes. While BJP's Rakesh Shah got a total of 1,16,811 votes, INC's Dave Vijaykumar Ratilal secured 31,606 votes, and BSP's candidate Solanki Malabhai Hirabhai secured 2,144 votes.