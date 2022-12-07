Gujarat Election 2022: Can BJP Win Morbi's Tankara From Congress After Bridge Collapse Tragedy

Tankara is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat and part of the Morbi district. The town is situated on the Demi River and is 20 km away from Morbi. The town has historical relevance as it is considered a holy place for Arya Samaji as it is the birthplace of Swami Dayanand Saraswati who founded Arya Samaj. It is a part of the Rajkot Lok Sabha constituency.

According to the 2011 Census of India, Population in Tankara recorded 11,193 of which 5831 were males and 5590 were females.

Tankara went to the polls on December 1 during the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election. The counting of votes will take place on Thursday, December 8.

In the Gujarat Assembly election 2022, there were a total of 2,49,508 eligible voters in the constituency of which 1,28,180 were male and 1,21,328 were female voters.

During the 2017 Gujarat Assembly Polls, there were a total of 2,24,579 eligible voters, of which 1,16,067 were male, 1,08,511 were female and 1 elector of the third gender.

Candidates In fray

In the Gujarat Assembly election 2022, candidates who are contesting from Tankara are Durlabhjibhai Harakhjibhai Dethariya from the BJP, Sanjay Bhatasana Patel from Aam Aadmi Party, Kagathara Lalitbhai from the Congress and Chanani Mushabhai Abharambhai from BSP.

Voter Turnout

According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout was recorded at 71.81 per cent in the Tankara constituency in the 2022 Assembly Elections. Earlier in the 2017 Assembly Elections, the voter turnout was 74.5 per cent and in 2012 was 76.35 per cent.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2017:

In the Gujarat Assembly election 2017, 11 candidates contested the Tankara seat. Congress party leader Kagathara Lalitbhai won the election by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's Raghavajibhai Jivarajbhai Gadara by a margin of 29,770 votes.

Kagathara got 94,090 votes while the contrary while BJP’s Raghavajibhai Jivarajbhai Gadara got 64,320 votes.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022:

Elections to the 182-member Assembly in Gujarat took place in two phases, on December 1 and December 5. In the first phase, 89 seats went to polls, while the other 93 held voting in the second phase. The counting of votes will take place on December 8 along with Himachal Pradesh.