Dominated By Congress For Years, Gujarat's Tribal Belt Remains A Challenge For BJP

With former 10-time Congress MLA Mohansinh Rathava joining BJP, the saffron party might have scored big in Gujarat. A prominent tribal leader, Rathava currently represents Chhota Udepur constituency in central Gujarat. The scale of BJP's gain can be understood by the fact that the former Congress veteran has not lost elections since 1972, except in 2002 when BJP stormed to power in the state.

At 89.17 lakh, tribal voters account for 15 per cent of Gujarat's total population, according to the 2011 census. Spread across 14 eastern districts and 27 constituencies, the tribal population is mostly concentrated in 48 talukas.

The eastern region of Gujarat has been dominated by Congress for most part of independent India's history. In 2017, Congress secured 15 of the 27 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) while BJP bagged eight and the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) won two seats.

In these elections, BJP will be looking to wrest power from Congress on more tribal seats. The tribal belt, starting from Ambaji in north to Umergaon in south, is crucial for the political parties to dominate the eastern Gujarat region.

BJP has another prominent tribal face in Nimisha Suthar, the current Minister of State for Tribal Development, Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education. The 39-year-old minister has reached the Assembly twice via bypolls. Suthar was elected in 2013 and 2021, from Morva Hadaf, after the BJP had lost the seat in the 2012 and 2017 state polls.

Morva Hadaf is an ST reserved seat in Panchmahal district in eastern Gujarat. With her elevation to the post of a minister, the saffron party hopes to woo tribal voters. Suthar has over the years emerged as one of the major tribal voices in the state.

In the run up to the Gujarat Assembly polls, BJP organised one leg of its 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' in the tribal belt of the state. Minister for Tribal Development in the Gujarat government Naresh Patel expressed confidence of winning 20 seats. "Tribal people are more aware now and they want development. PM Modi’s work has gained him popularity among the tribals," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Other Players In Gujarat's Tribal Belt

The Bharatiya Tribal Party, led by Chhotu Vasava, has returned to its alliance with Janata Dal (United), the parent party of BTP. Vasava had broken away from JD(U) in 2017 to form BTP. Frequently changing sides over the past few years, Vasava's party has moved from one alliance to another in quick succession. From Congress, to AIMIM, to AAP and now back to JD(U), BTP looks to gain more seats in these polls.

Chhotubhai and his son Mahesh Vasava have decided to join hands with the old ally with the aim to "defeat" BJP in Gujarat. While the two parties are yet to announce their seat-sharing formula, the BTP on Sunday had declared 12 candidates, including in nine of the 27 ST seats in the state.

Why Rathava Called It Quits

After years-long association with Congress, Rathava switched over to BJP with his sons Rajubhai Rathava, Ranjit Bhai Rathava and other party members. The rebel leader claimed that the development works of the ruling party BJP, motivated him to take the step.

"Its my fortune that I got the opportunity to visit the office of BJP today. Despite working with the Congress Party for so many years, I have left the party due to several reasons," news agency ANI quoted Rathava as saying. "I have no enmity with anyone, but I am impressed by the recent schemes implemented by the state and the central government for the upliftment of tribal areas," he said.

"In the coming days the government of Bharatiya Janata Party will be doing series of developments at a faster pace in the state and nation and my feelings and trust are connected with Prime Minister Narendra Modi which compelled me to join Bharatiya Janata Party," he said.

However, ANI reported that Mohansinh Rathava will not contest the elections because of medical reasons.