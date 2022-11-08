Gujarat Polls: With Declining Seat Share, What Is BJP's Strategy To Regain Lost Ground

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been in power in Gujarat for the past 27 years, has entered the assembly polls this year with the confidence to secure another tenure in office. However, the party has witnessed a steady decline in its number of seats in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state over the past three elections.

BJP first came to power in Gujarat in 1995 with Keshubhai Patel at the helm and went on to register a thumping victory in 2002 under Modi's leadership. In the 1995 Gujarat polls, BJP had won 121 seats in the 182-member Assembly.

In the historic polls of 2002, with Narendra Modi as it chief ministerial face, the saffron party secured 127 seats and 49.8 per cent. However, after this, BJP saw a slow but steady fall in its number of seats -- 117 in 2007, 115 in 2012 -- even as the vote share remained stable at an average of 49 per cent.

While BJP was losing seats, Congress was gaining some. From 2002 to 2017, Congress' seats increased from 51 to 77 and vote share rose from 39.3 per cent in 2002 to 41.44 per cent in 2017. Congress had made major gains in 2017, when it raised the issues of unemployment and low economic growth. This was also the time when Hardik Patel had led a massive Patidar agitation, helping in turning the sentiments against BJP.

2017 was the year when BJP was reduced to 99 seats. In at least 35 seats, BJP won by a small margin of 5,000 or lesser votes. These may be the areas of concern for the party.

BJP's 2022 Strategy

With Gujarat polls in sight, BJP had swung into action well in advance last year as it replaced the entire Vijay Rupani government to contain anti-incumbency. The party had instated Bhupendra Patel as chief minister in bid to secure the Patidar votes. The saffron party also has Hardik Patel by its side this time.

The saffron party drew up an extensive campaign strategy with its Gaurav Yatra scheduled to cover 144 constituencies. It has also announced an 11-day campaign inviting the people to write its manifesto. To prevent factionalism, BJP has appointed disgruntled members to decision-making bodies of the party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the state a number of time with development projects worth over thousands of crores. On November 6, PM Modi kickstarted the party's campaign with with a new slogan in Gujarati — “Aa Gujarat, mai bnavyu chhe” (I have made this Gujarat) — at a rally in Mota Pondha, a tribal pocket in South Gujarat.

The Bhupendra Patel government has made promises to Ukai Dam oustees, fishermen running kerosene and petrol-run boats and to those running gaushalas.

Between August and October, Patel has attended sneh milans of 22 OBC subgroups. BJP is making extra efforts to woo the OBC voters after AAP announced Isudan Gadhvi as its chief ministerial face. Traditionally holders of keys to a castle or fort, Gadhvis are present in most parts of Gujarat.