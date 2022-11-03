Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 To Be Held In Two Phases, Voting On December 1 & 5, Counting On Dec 8

Out of the 182 seats in Gujarat, 89 will go to polls in the first phase, and 93 will hold the elections in the second phase. (Image: ANI)

The Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, the Election Commission annouced on Thursday. The counting of votes will take place on December 8. Out of the 182 seats, 89 will go to polls in the first phase, and 93 will hold the elections in the second phase.

The notification for first phase of Gujarat Assembly polls will be issued on November 5 and for second phase on November 10. The last date for filing of nominations will be November 14 and 17 for the 1st phase and 2nd phase respectively.

The dates of scrutiny of nominations are November 15 and 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature are November 17 and 21.

"The date of counting for Gujarat Assembly polls will coincide with Himachal Pradesh on the December 8. The entire process of Assembly elections to be completed on the December 10," said Kumar.

A special observer will be deployed in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat each to ensure accessibility for and inclusion of women, elderly, PWD, said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. The inclusion of transgender citizens could not be completed, he said.

For enhanced voting experience, 1,274 polling stations will be completely managed by women and security staff. There will be 182 polling stations where one will be welcomed by PWD. For the first time, 33 polling stations will be set up and managed by youngest available polling staff.

The CEC said effort have been made to improve voter turnout and polling booths with least voter percentage in each seat have been identified. "We are focussing on urban apathy seriously to improve voter turnout," said Kumar.