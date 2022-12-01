Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Can Congress Hit A Hat-Trick Of Wins On Danilimda Seat?

DANILIMDA is an Assembly constituency in the Ahmedabad district and North Gujarat region of Gujarat and is a part of the Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency. Elections in the 182 constituencies of Gujarat will be held in two phases. The polling in the first phase concluded on Thursday while voting for the second phase will be held on December 5.

According to the 2011 Census, the Danilimda constituency has 20.25 per cent SC and 0.79 per cent ST voters. There are 2,39,999 registered voters in the Danilimda assembly as of the 2019 Parliamentary Election.

Gujarat Election: Candidates In Fray

In the Congress bastion of Danilimda, the grand old party fielded Parmar Shailesh Manharbhai as party candidate again. Danilimda is important for Congress, as the party has won twice from here. Incumbent MLA Parmar Shailesh defeated BJP opponent Umakant in the 2017 Assembly election. Solanki Bhagwatiben Bharatbhai of the Congress won the assembly seat from Danilimda in 2012. For the BJP and AAP, it will be a challenging task to compete with Congress from Danilimda. The saffron party has given a ticket to Nareshkumar Shankarlal Vyas while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded Dinesh Kapadia as the party candidate.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2017

Danilimda constituency recorded a 67.02 per cent voter turnout in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly Elections and the polling for this seat was held on December 14, 2017, in Phase 2 of the elections.

In the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly, elections there were 6 candidates in the fray from the Danilimda constituency. Danilimda was one of the 77 seats won by Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Parmar Shailesh Manharbhai against BJP’s Vaghela Jitendra Umakant (Jitubhai Vaghela) by a huge margin of 32,510 votes. Congress’

Manharbhai got a total of 90,691 votes, while BJP's Umakant received 58,181 votes. There were a total of 2,28,034 voters in the constituency, of which 1,19,331 were male, 1,08,698 female and 5 others in the 2017 Assembly elections.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022

Elections to the 182-member Assembly in Gujarat will take place in two phases, on December 1 and December 5. In the first phase, 89 seats will go to polls, while the other 93 will vote in the second phase. The counting of votes will take place on December 8 along with Himachal Pradesh.