'AAP Lot Of Hype, Congress Only Option To Replace BJP': Milind Deora Ahead Of Gujarat Polls

LESS than a week is left for the first phase of voting in Gujarat which will be held across 89 assembly constituencies in the state. Political temperatures in the coastal state have soared with leaders from across parties throwing barbs at each other and predicting the thumping win of their respective parties. Gujarat this year, apparently, will witness a three-pronged battle between the ruling BJP, the main opposition Congress and the optimist Aam Aadmi Party.

While political pundits are predicting a comfortable win for BJP, the poll scenario in Gujarat is heading towards a 'battle of second position' between AAP and Congress. However, Congress' observer for Gujarat Milind Deora feels that Kejriwal's AAP has a lot of hype and will remain a marginal player in the upcoming polls and the real contest would be between the BJP and the Congress.

The former union minister further asserted that the Congress will belie poll predictions and spring a surprise in the polls. Deora further said that AAP will not only play a spoiler for Congress but for BJP also as it will also cut the votes of the saffron brigade. He further asserted that Congress still has a "very strong presence" in Gujarat and the voters who want to defeat the BJP understand that it is the "only option".

"I think it (AAP) is cutting into the votes of the BJP as well. So, in that sense the AAP will have a neutralising effect on both the main parties," Deora, as quoted by PTI, said.

"AAP definitely has a lot of hype, lot of media (attention), but on the ground the voters are still familiar with the Congress, we have a local rung of leaders cutting across regions and different communities that the public is familiar with," Deora added.

Asked if Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) would split the anti-BJP votes, Deora said parties such as the AIMIM and the AAP were all "marginal players" in the Gujarat polls and have different agendas.

"But I think the voters in states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are different from West Bengal or Uttar Pradesh where voters against the BJP may rally behind a regional party. I think in these states the people see the Congress as an alternative to the BJP," he said.

Speaking on the lacklustre approach of Rahul Gandhi for the Gujarat polls, Deora said the former Congress chief has chosen to take out the yatra but has campaigned on more than one occasion. "In India, every six months there are elections, so by that rationale you can never take out a Yatra. There will always be a state election that will coincide with a five-month-long yatra," he said.

Voting to elect a new 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases -- December 1 and 5 -- and ballots will be counted on December 8.



(With Agency Inputs)