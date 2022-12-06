Botad Election 2022: BJP Eyes Bigger Win In Its Bastian Botad

BJP supporters at PM Narendra Modi's public meeting for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Ahmedabad. (Image Credits: ANI)

The second phase of polling in the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 concluded on Monday with a voter turnout of over 65 per cent. Over 800 candidates were in the fray during the second phase of Gujarat Election in which 93 assembly seats spread across 14 districts went to polls.

Botad constituency of the Botad district is one of the most talked about contests in the assembly election this year. BJP emerged victorious in the constituency for four consecutive terms. This time, the saffron colored party has fielded Ghanshyambhai Pragjibhai Virani as their candidate for the Botad constituency. Aam Aadmi Party backed Umesh Makwana, while Congress will be represented by Manhar Patel in the elections this year.

Botad Assembly Constituency

Botad is an assembly segment in the Botad district of Gujarat is one among the four – Gadhada, Barvala, Ranpur – assembly segments in the district. The rural voters constituted 63.43% in the Botad constituency according to the 2011 Census, while the urban population made for 36.57% voters according to the 2011 India Census.

During the 2022 Gujarat Assembly Election, Botad seat recorded a voter turnout of 63.53 per cent. In the 2017 assembly elections, Botad assembly seat recorded 68.31% voter turnout.

Botad Candidate List

BJP: Ghanshyambhai Pragjibhai Virani

AAP: Umesh Makwana

Congress: Manhar Patel

Botad Assembly Election 2022

The Bharatiya Janata Party has been winning the Botad seat consecutively since 2002. The ruling party this time backed Ghanshyambhai Pragjibhai Virani, while Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate for this election is Umesh Makwana. The Congress will be backing Manhar Patel in the assembly elections from Botad this time.

Botad Assembly Election 2017

In the Gujarat Legislative Assembly Election held in 2017, 25 candidates were in the fray from the Botad constituency. Botad was also amongst the 99 seats won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJP’s Saurabh Patel narrowly won the elections over Indian National Congress's Kalathiya Dhirajlal Madhavjibhai by a margin of just 906 votes.