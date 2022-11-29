Gujarat Election 2022: A CM Without Being A Minister, Will Bhupendra Patel Prove To Be BJP's Best Bet?

ELECTIONS to the 182-member Legislative Assembly In Gujarat are just around the corner with the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 scheduled to take place on December 1. The second phase of the crucial polls will be held on December 5 while the results of the elections will be announced on December 8. The BJP is in direct contest with the Congress, however, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to make inroads in the coastal state banking on its performance in the last year's civic body polls.

Incumbent Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel will be contesting from the Ghatlodia assembly segment in the Ahmedabad district. The elections will be crucial for Patel, who replaced former CM Vijay Rupani in 2021, as BJP has already announced that if it comes to power again, Patel will become the chief minister.

All you need to know about Bhupendra Patel:

Born in 1962 to a Gujarat family, Bhupendra Patel completed his diploma in civil engineering from the Government Polytechnic institute in Ahmedabad. Patel is a follower of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from his early days. A builder by profession, Patel belongs to the Kadva sub-caste of the Patidar community and is one of the prominent faces of the community.

Patel began his political career in municipal bodies of Ahmedabad before being elected a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly representing the Ghatlodia constituency in 2017. He first became a member of Memnagar Nagarpalika from 1995 to 1996. Patel became the president of the Memnagar Nagarpalika from 1999 to 2000 and was again elected to the Nagarpalika from 2004 to 2006.

He also held the vice chairman post of the school board of Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) for two years from 2008 to 2010. In 2010, Patel was elected as the councillor from Thaltej Ward from 2010 to 2015 and got elected as the Chairman of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) from 2015 to 2017.

He began his stint in state politics with his election to the Ghatlodia assembly seat in 2017. This was the first time Patel contested the state legislative assembly elections. In the 2017 elections, Bhupendra Patel defeated Congress candidate Shashikant Patel by over one lakh votes, the highest winning margin in the elections. He replaced his confidante Anandiben Patel as Ghatlodia MLA.

Four years later, Patel's fortune reached its peak as he was elected the chief minister of Gujarat after Vijay Rupani, the then CM, resigned from his post in 2021. The BJP legislature committee extended its support to Patel to select his name for the CM post. Just like PM Modi, Patel never held any ministerial before he was sworn in as the CM. PM Modi became the chief minister of Gujarat in 2001 and was elected as an MLA in 2002 after winning the Rajkot by-poll.

Patel’s selection as Rupani’s successor has come as a surprise to many. His future on the Ghatlodia seat and as the chief minister of the state will be sealed by voters in EVMs on December 5, during the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections. The results will be announced on December 8.