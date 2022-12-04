Gujarat Election 2022: Can BJP’s New Choice Help It Retaining Bhavnagar East Seat?

The counting of the votes will be held on December 8.

Bhavnagar East Assembly Constituency is one of the 182 assembly seats in Gujarat. It comes under the Bhavnagar Lok Sabha constituency. According to the 2011 census, the region has a total population of 346050. It has a 4.57% rural and 95.43% urban population.

Electoral History

Bhavnagar East was one of the 99 seats won by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the last assembly election. In 2017, a total of four candidates contested this assembly constituency. However, it was won by Dave Vibhavari of the BJP by defeating his rival Rathod Nitaben Babubhai of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 22,442 votes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Dave got a total of 87,323 votes, while the Indian National Congress' Rathod Nitaben secured a total of 64,881 votes, thereby grabbing the second spot. Meanwhile, the third position was taken by Chauhan Sureshbhai Chhabildas of the Vyavastha Parivartan Party. He got a total of 2,037 votes to finish in the third position.

Even the NOTA was chosen by a total of 3459 voters, which constitutes 2% of the total votes polled.

In the 2012 assembly elections, the BJP's Dave Vibhavariben Vijaybhai defeated the Congress's Joshi Rajeshbhai by 39,508 votes.

Vibhavariben Vijaybhai Dave had secured a total of 85,375 votes, while Congress's Joshi Rajeshbhai had secured 45,867 votes.

The BJP's Dave also won the 2007 assembly election in Gujarat by defeating CPM candidate Arun Mehta. She secured a total of 57,744 votes in the election.

The 2022 Battle

In 2022, a total of eight candidates from the constituency will battle it out.(Data: ADR) The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Sejalben Rajivkumar Pandya from the seat, while the Indian National Congress, which finished at the second spot in the last assembly polls, has nominated Baldev Mavjibhai Solanki from the constituency.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is contesting for the first time in the Gujarat polls, has fielded Hamir Rathod from the assembly seat.

The voting in Gujarat is scheduled to take place in two phases, on December 1 and December 5. The Bhavnagar East constituency has been chosen to vote during the first phase of the voting in the state

The counting of the votes after polling will be held on December 8.