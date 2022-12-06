Bharuch Election 2022: Will BJP’s Change In Guard Help Congress To Win Bharuch Seat?

The constituency had a total of 2,50,443 voters in the last election, with 1,28,721 males and 1,21,722 females voting.(Image-ANI)

BHARUCH, which was formerly known as Broach, is an assembly constituency that comes under the Bharuch district of Gujarat. As the region is closer to one of the country's biggest industrial areas, including Ankleshwar GIDC, it is also at times referred to as the "chemical capital of India."

Electoral History

In the last assembly polls, the region had ten candidates in the fray from the Bharuch constituency. It is one of the 99 seats won by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The BJP's candidate Rajneekant won the election by defeating the Indian National Congress's candidate Patel Jayeshbhai Ambalal by a margin of 33,099 votes.

In the 2017 election, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Patel Dushyantbhai Rajneekant got a total of 99,699 votes, while the Indian National Congress's Patel Jayeshbhai Ambalal secured 66,600 votes. The third spot was grabbed by the Nationalist Congress Party's candidate, Patel Imran Umarjeebhai, who got 1,062 votes.

Dushyantbhai Rajnikant Patel of the BJP defeated Sandip Mangrola of the Indian National Congress by 37,190 votes in 2012.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Mansukhbhai Dhanjibhai Vasava won the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 3,34,214 votes, defeating Sherkhan Abdulsakur Pathan of the Indian National Congress.

The 2022 Battle

In 2022, the seat will see a tough battle between the candidates fielded by the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The ruling BJP has nominated Rameshbhai Narandas Mistri from the constituency, while the Congress has fielded Jaykantbhai B Patel to contest against other candidates. The AAP has chosen Manharbhai Parmar to contest the polls on the party's ticket.

The voting in Gujarat is scheduled to take place in two phases, on December 1 and December 5. The Bharuch constituency has been chosen to vote during the first phase of the voting in the state.

The counting of the votes after polling will be held on December 8.