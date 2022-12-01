Gujarat Election 2022: Congress Turncoat Bhagwanbhai Barad Hopes To Reclaim His Win On BJP Ticket

AHEAD of the Gujarat election, a candidate who was also the sitting MLA in the state from the Congress gave another jolt to the party by resigning from its membership, thereby making it to the news headlines. The 63-year-old candidate was identified by the name of Bhagwanbhai Dhanabhai Barad, who won the 2017 state polls from the Talala constituency on the ticket of the grand old party. However, he later joined the Saffron Brigade, expecting that the organisation would field him in the upcoming polls.

The Shuffle

Also known as Bhaga Barad, the former Congress leader sent his resignation to Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor and also to the House speaker just a month before the polls. He also joined the Bhartiya Janata Party, saying that his affiliation with the Saffron Brigade did not come with a pre-condition to getting a poll ticket.

Speaking to the reporters, he said, "I am joining the BJP because i want to be a part of the development of Prime Minister Modi. I'm joining the party without any conditions and will run in the elections if the party so desires. I will also campaign for the candidates if the party asks me."

The Political History

Bhagwan Barad is an influential leader of the Ahir community. In 2017, he won the Talala constituency, defeating Parmar Govindbhai Varjangbhai of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a margin of 31,730 votes. He received 85,897 votes, while his BJP opponent, Parmar, received 54,167 votes and finished second in the previous assembly election.

Earlier in 2019, Barad was disqualified as a legislator by the then speaker of the Assembly, Rajendra Trivedi, as he was accused of involvement in a two-decade-old illegal mining case. However, his suspension was revoked after the Gujarat high court stayed his conviction until the pendency of the appeal.

Talala is a city in the Gir Somnath district in Gujarat, which is also known as the capital of Gir. It is famous for its Asiatic lions; it was earlier a part of the Junagadh district, but now it comes under the Somnath district. Talala is one of the 182 legislative assembly constituency of the state.

The 2022 Assembly Battle

In 2022, among the most important candidates fielded by different parties are Mansinh Dodia from the Congress, Devender Solanki from the Aam Aadmi Party, and Bhagwanbhai Barad from the BJP.

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls, the grand old party had won 77 seats out of the 182-member house. The BJP won 99 seats and formed a government in the state.

The poll body has decided to conduct the voting in Gujarat in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of the votes will take place on December 8.