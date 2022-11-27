Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: At 139, Women Form A Mere 8.5% Of Candidates In Fray

Gujarat is one of those states where women account for nearly 50 per cent of voters and with the Gujarat elections 2022 coming nearby, it has been learnt that this year only 139 women candidates would be contesting elections out of as many as 1,621 contenders for 182 seats. The numbers are not so encouraging for state 'touted be developed'

The state's ruling party that is BJP has given tickets to 18 women candidates as against 12 in 2017, while the Congress has fielded 14 women although that figure was 10 in the last Assembly election. Surely, the number has increased but it is not much in comparison with the men in the fray.

Commenting on the issue, Congress candidate from Sayajigunj seat in Vadodara Ami Ravat said the representation of women will rise when the bill providing 33 per cent reservation to women is passed in parliament, while BJP's state women wing head Dipikaben Sarvada said "her party was already doing it by giving key posts, including that of President, to women."

The BJP has fielded women candidates from SC-reserved seats of Gandhidham, Rajkot Rural, Asarwa, and Vadodara City, and ST-reserved seats of Nandod and Morva Hadaf. The BJP has fielded cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba from Jamnagar North, and Payal Kulkarni, who is the daughter of Naroda Patiya riots case convict Manoj Kukrani, from Naroda seat.

The Congress has given tickets to four women candidates on ST-reserved seats - Dediapada, Morva Hadaf, Mahuva and Garbada and one from SC-reserved Bardoli. Limbdi, Karanj, Ghatlodia, Sayajigunj, Manjalpur, Pardi, Vav, Naranpura and Godhra are some other seats from where women are contesting as grand old party candidates.

Among other parties, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which fielded its candidates on all 182 - of whom one candidate withdrew from the race - has given tickets to only six women candidates and three of them are contesting on Scheduled Tribe (ST)-reserved seats. The AAP has fielded three women candidates from ST-reserved seats- Jhagadia, Jetpur and Mandvi. It has also fielded women from Gondal, Una and Talaja.

Among the national parties, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has also given the ticket to a woman candidate.

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which is contesting 13 seats, has given tickets to two women, including one from a Muslim and another from a Dalit community. It has fielded one Zainabbibi Shaikh from Vejalpur and Kaushikaben Parmar from Danilimda. Both the seats are in Ahmedabad city.

In 2017, there were 126 women candidates out of a total of 1,828 contestants. That year, Gujarat sent 13 women candidates to the Assembly. This included nine from BJP and four from Congress. As many as 104 women contestants had their security deposit forfeited, the EC data showed.