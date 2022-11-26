'Sympathiser of Terrorism': Arvind Kejriwal Goes All Out Against Yogi Adityanath In Gujarat Polls Runup

DELHI Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal shared a video of the Bharatiya Janata Party's star campaigner, Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday calling Kejriwal "a sympathiser of terrorism" during a rally in the poll-bound state of Gujarat. The Delhi CM also presented himself as someone who stands for "development.".

"If you want dirty abuses, hooliganism, corruption, want dirty politics, then vote for them. If you want schools, hospitals, electricity, water, and roads then vote for me," the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in Hindi, retweeting a video by the BJP leader that was captioned as: "This model of Aam Aadmi Party has come from Delhi; it is a true sympathizer of terrorism."

The Aam Aadmi Party is doing a massive campaign in Gujarat after it won the Punjab assembly elections early this year, challenging the Saffron Brigade, which has been in power in the state for the last 27 years, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its chief minister for thirteen years. While the BJP has announced that the present chief minister of the state, Patel, will continue to hold the post, AAP has pitched former journalist Isudan Gadhvi as the chief ministerial candidate.

Earlier on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that anti-social elements indulged in violence in Gujarat as the Congress supported them, but after they were taught a lesson in 2002, they stopped such activities and the BJP established a permanent peace in the state.

Shah claimed that the Gujarat riots in 2002 happened because the perpetrators became habitual of indulging in violence because of the support that they received from the grand old party.

"But after they were taught a lesson in 2002, these elements left that path (of violence). They refrained from indulging in violence from 2002 till 2022. BJP has established permanent peace in Gujarat by taking strict action against those who used to indulge in communal violence," the Union minister said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The voting in the poll-bound state will take place in two phases: December 1 and December 5. The counting will be held on December 8.