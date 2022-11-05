Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal Claims BJP Offered 'Deal To Spare' AAP Ministers

AHEAD of the Gujarat Assembly elections, which is scheduled to be held next month, the battle between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coastal state has begun. The Delhi Chief Minister on Saturday claimed that BJP has offered him a deal to pull out of the Gujarat polls.

Speaking at NDTV townhall, the AAP chief said BJP had offered him a deal to spare his ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain who is currently serving jail term in a money laundering case.

"After Manish Sisodia rejected their offer to be Delhi Chief Minister by leaving AAP, they have approached me now... they have said if you leave Gujarat and don't contest there, we will spare both Satyendar Jain and Sisodia and drop all charges against them," Kejriwal said at an NDTV Townhall.

The AAP leader claimed that the BJP has taken extreme measures to attack his party because it was terrified of losing both the highly watched municipal elections in Delhi and Gujarat. He also claimed that the cases filed against Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia over liquor policy (which is now revoked) and Jain are fabricated and false.

The chief minister further exuded his confidence in winning the Gujarat election and said AAP would form the next government in Gujarat, while the opposition Congress would get fewer than five seats in the 182-member assembly.

He claimed that the BJP and Congress were involved in a mutually beneficial relationship. He also the BJP is funding the opposition party's candidates in an effort to stem the AAP's growth. Kejriwal said the AAP was "already No. 2" in the race, far ahead of the Congress, and would surpass the BJP in the next month before Gujarat votes.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the date for the Gujarat assembly election. The voting for the Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 while the counting of votes will be done on December 8.