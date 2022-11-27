Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: BJP Veteran Amit Shah To Enter Gandhinagar Contest Unchallenged

THE GUJARAT Legislative Assembly elections are all set to be held in two phases, on December 1 and December 5, 2022. The results of the Gujarat polls will be declared on December 8.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is contesting from Gandhinagar. He became the party president after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, and ever since then, the duo has led the party to grow and succeed in several states of the country.

Let's take a look at his political career:

- Born in an affluent Gujarati family on October 22, 1964, Shah, initially joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and later became an active member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), to become its Ahmedabad city unit secretary.

- After his result-oriented performance, he was made in-charge of several election campaigns of national leaders including those of L K Advani in 1991, Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1996, both in the Gandhinagar Parliamentary constituency.

- In 1997, Shah became National Treasurer of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

- A five-term MLA of the Gujarat Assembly from 1997-2017, Shah was elected from Sarkhej Assembly Constituency for four consecutive elections and from Naranpura Assembly Constituency in 2012.

- During the 2002 assembly election, he was elected with a record margin of 1,58,036 votes, creating a history in Gujarat Assembly elections.

- Again, during the 2007 elections, he registered victory defeating the Congress party nominee by the highest margin of 2,32,823 votes for the fourth consecutive time.

- He was appointed as National General Secretary of the BJP and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh in 2013.

- On August 19, 2017, Shah was elected to Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of the Parliament from Gujarat.

- Amit Shah won with a whopping margin of 5,57,014 (70 per cent vote share) from the 06-Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency of Gujarat state in the General election 2019.