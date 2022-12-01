Gujarat Election: Ex-Mayor Amit Popatlal Shah Is BJP's Candidate From Ellisbridge; Know Your Leader

THE first phase of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, which will decide the fate of 788 candidates who are in the fray for the first phase, began on December 1. People started casting their votes in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra, and South Gujarat.

Amit Popatlal Shah, 63, is the former mayor of Ahmedabad (2005-2008) and is contesting as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Ellisbridge Assembly constituency. He is also confident about him winning by more than 80,000 votes.

According to Shah, AAP won't even make it to one of Ahmedabad's 16 assembly seats.

The BJP candidate has also a qualification of a lawyer, though he never practised. He has also been a councillor at AMC for five consecutive terms. In these five years, he has held several posts including, water supply vice-chairman, member of the AMC standing committee for five years during Congress rule, octroi chairman, and Leader of the Opposition from 2000 to 2005.

If elected, Shah has promised to solve all Disturbed Areas Act related disputes in the Paldi area of his constituency.

According to a report by the Indian Express, Shah is walking 18,000 steps per day as he believes that it is important to make himself visible in public.

He has total moveable and immovable assets totalling Rs 3.15 crores, according to a report by the Indian Express, can be seen actively holding campaigns ahead of elections.

While speaking to the Indian Express, he also mentioned that he is banking on the Hindu vote.

"At Ellisbridge, the Congress has never won (the last non-BJP candidate to be elected was in 1995, an Independent), and our victory margin has only gone up over the years. I believe this year’s margin will be above 80,000. We have meticulously planned our ‘page samitis’ in Hindu areas. We have not gone to Muslim areas because we don’t get their votes, so we don’t even bother working for them. We will give a bada jhatka (huge jolt) to Congress this time. AAP is not even in the picture," he said.

Ever since 1998, the Bharatiya Janata Party has had full control of the Ellisbridge seat.